Ben Affleck Set For Heartbreak, Split With Jennifer Lopez?

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez headed for splitsville? One tabloid insists the “image-obsessed duo” are hiding their issues from the cameras. Gossip Cop investigates.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Reunion Is All For Show?

This week, Star reports Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be playing up their romance for the cameras, but behind the scenes, their reunion has apparently been far from perfect. The couple went Instagram official with a steamy photoshoot for Lopez’s 52nd birthday, which the tabloid calls “extremely calculated.” An insider dished, “They’ve done a masterful job of projecting a fairytale to the world that they’re head over heels in love again, but it’s all kind of a game for them and a different story when the cameras are off.”

The insider adds that Lopez is using her relationship with Affleck to stick it to her ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez. “Jen would deny it, but there’s definitely a side of her that enjoys burning Alex and flaunting what she’s got with Ben in his face,” the snitch muses. The source insists Affleck has similar motivations after his split from Ana de Armas. “Ben’s ego took a huge hit when Ana ended things,” the tipster explains, “Now that he’s back with Jen, he’s gone from being a jilted, scruffy guy to this Romeo whose gorgeous ex is throwing herself at him.”

Trouble Ahead For Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez?

That being said, the tabloid insists revenge plots aren’t enough to keep their relationship alive. “Some people are worried that Jen is way more wrapped up than Ben,” the insider confides. But another source speculates it’s Affleck that’s fallen harder. “Jen’s a genius at positioning herself a certain way, and she’s got the man of her dreams back where she wants him, and the world eating out of her hand.”

The outlet then speculates Lopez’s “Hollywood lifestyle” could jeopardize Affleck’s sobriety. But to make matters worse, the magazine suspects the couple is having intimacy issues. “They both like their space,” the source shares, “Jen’s very fussy about everything from the way the room is set up to the temperature.” Whatever the couple’s motivations for reuniting are, another source insists they’re hearing wedding bells. “They are screaming their love from the rooftops and telling everyone they’re ready to take the next step,” another source muses, “It’s only a matter of time.”

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Headed For Heartbreak?

This tabloid changes its story at break-neck speed, but let’s try to break it down. According to the report, Lopez and Affleck’s relationship is all for show, but it’s also possible it’s going to end in heartbreak, but it’s also possible they’re getting married. The entire story is just speculation about the couple’s reunion, but it provides no real details about their relationship. The outlet’s changing story just shows that it has no real insight into the couple’s lives.

From what we can tell, Affleck and Lopez are doing just fine. While they’ve definitely been packing on the PDA lately, a source has told People it’s because they’re “spending as much time together as possible before they have separate work projects in the fall.” The same source explains, “Ben will be filming in Texas and Jennifer in Canada.” Despite the tabloid’s insistence that something is fishy about their relationship, the couple seems to be happy as ever.

The Tabloid On Ben Affleck

Besides, we wouldn’t trust Star when it comes to Affleck’s love life. Just last year, the magazine claimed Affleck had proposed to his then-girlfriend, Ana de Armas. They ended up breaking up instead. Then, the outlet alleged Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, were giving their relationship another try. And more recently, the outlet published a bizarre story about Affleck struggling to keep up with Lopez’s fitness regimen. Obviously, Star isn’t reliable when it comes to Affleck.

