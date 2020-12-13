Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Seeing Red' After Jennifer Garner Caught On Date With Bradley Cooper

A report in a tabloid claims that Ben Affleck is seeing red over his ex-wife’s, Jennifer Garner’s, outing with Bradley Cooper. Gossip Cop has looked into the story.
Jennifer Garner was recently spotted having a fun beach day with Bradley Cooper. According to New Idea, Garner and Cooper have been “quietly” seeing each other for months. The tabloid states that while the pair’s inner circle is thrilled the two are seemingly taking their friendship to the next level, Garner’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck, is not happy about it.
A source tells the magazine, “He was always a bit jealous of Jen and Brad’s connection during their Alias time together.” The magazine insider continues Affleck will be keeping a “close eye” on the situation but knows he's in “no position” to judge since Garner has been “cool” about his relationship with Ana de Armas. The publication goes on to say Garner and Cooper don’t plan on announcing anything but its insider says they are the new “Hollywood Couple.”
“They’ve always been at ease with each other, but now it’s deeper and they’re adorable together,” the insider says, adding, Garner and Cooper’s attraction was “always there, but they didn’t take that next step because they were always in a relationship with other people.”
While Garner and Cooper seemed to have enjoyed their time together at the beach, Gossip Cop doesn’t think Affleck is “seeing red” over the situation. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have been divorced for two years, and the actress dated John Miller before their recent break-up. Affleck didn’t seem too worried about his former wife dating again before, especially since he’s preoccupied with his own life. Of course, we're certain Affleck will always have concern over his children are around, but there's nothing to suggest Affleck is the least bit jealous over his ex-wife's personal life.
Plus, this wouldn’t be the first time the tabloid’s exaggerated about the state of Garner and Affleck’s current relationship. Last year, one of the top rumors Gossip Cop busted was Ben Affleck and Jennifer reuniting and having a baby together. The publication, Woman’s Day, claimed the former spouses got married again in Hawaii and that Garner was pregnant with Affleck’s child. This wasn’t true as Garner was in a relationship with Miller at the time.
Recently, we busted the magazine again for claiming Ben Affleck was trying to win Jennifer Garner back. The magazine once again boldly declared the former spouses were reuniting, but Gossip Cop dismissed the bogus story after explaining Affleck is still with Ana de Armas.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.