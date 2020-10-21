Ben Affleck Marrying Ana De Armas? Here Are The Facts

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ blooming romance is a hot topic for everyone. The two seem quite happy together, but, some rumors are floating around the two could be getting married soon. Gossip Cop has gathered a few stories we’ve investigated about the couple. Here’s what we know about Affleck and de Armas getting hitched.
In April, the Globe purported Ana de Armas was uncomfortable talking about marriage with Ben Affleck. The paper claimed Affleck and de Armas “hit an obstacle” with the actor’s intense talk about the future. An insider revealed, “Ben didn't think he'd ever want to get married again and have more kids, but he does with Ana and he's stuck to her like glue.” The insider added the Knives Out actress “didn’t want the romance to end,” but when Affleck started humming the wedding song, “she began to worry.” At the time, the two had only been together for a few months. Therefore, it’s understandable if the Cuban actress was “freaked out” with talks of marriage so soon. Yet, that wasn’t the case here. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Affleck who confirmed with us the Justice League star wasn’t pressuring de Armas to marry him.
Days later, the tabloids changed narratives, with OK! reporting Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck were engaged. According to the magazine, there were “whispers” amid Hollywood that the pair were betrothed after de Armas was photographed wearing a supposed engagement ring. The publication’s informant stated the two were keeping the news on “the down-low” which was a bit odd seeing as how this “source” was privy to this. Additionally, Gossip Cop investigated the photos of de Armas’ “ engagement ring” the tabloid used as evidence for its report and found that the ring was on the actress’s middle finger, not her ring finger. The tabloid was clearly reaching here and we debunked the bogus story.
In May, we looked into a story from Star that proclaimed Affleck proposed to de Armas with a $200,000 promise ring. Immediately, the article raised a red flag. Why would Affleck, one of the wealthiest actors, propose with a "promise ring" like he’s a high school student? Yet, the publication asserted the Pearl Harbor star was planning to ask for the actress’ hand on her birthday, but he was “too excited” to wait and gave de Armas a “placeholder” for an engagement ring. However, Gossip Cop had already corrected the idea that the pair were engaged. And the notion that Affleck would propose with a promise ring didn’t make any sense, leading us to dismiss this report as well.
Regardless of the incorrect marriage stories, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are happy and very much still together. The couple were just seen together a few days ago. But, when the tabloids aren't prematurely making false engagement rumors, there is also hearsay that the two are breaking up. Recently, we investigated a report from the Globe alleging Affleck and de Armas were headed for a split. The supermarket tabloid claimed Affleck filming in Ireland had put a strain on his relationship with the actress. Gossip Cop disproved this phony tale. Affleck and de Armas are both working actors who will likely often spend time apart, that doesn't mean they're breaking up.
In short, Gossip Cop doesn’t think Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are getting married anytime soon, but certainly are not breaking up either.