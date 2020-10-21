Ben Affleck Marrying Ana De Armas? Here Are The Facts

Ana De Armas Isn't Ready To Marry Ben Affleck?

In April, the Globe purported Ana de Armas was uncomfortable talking about marriage with Ben Affleck. The paper claimed Affleck and de Armas “hit an obstacle” with the actor’s intense talk about the future. An insider revealed, “Ben didn't think he'd ever want to get married again and have more kids, but he does with Ana and he's stuck to her like glue.” The insider added the Knives Out actress “didn’t want the romance to end,” but when Affleck started humming the wedding song, “she began to worry.” At the time, the two had only been together for a few months. Therefore, it’s understandable if the Cuban actress was “freaked out” with talks of marriage so soon. Yet, that wasn’t the case here. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Affleck who confirmed with us the Justice League star wasn’t pressuring de Armas to marry him.