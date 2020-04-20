EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Ben Affleck making Ana de Armas uncomfortable with talk of marriage? That’s the rumor that one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to the latest issue of the Globe, the couple, who have been dating a few months, have hit an obstacle due to Affleck’s intense talk about getting married and having kids. “Ben didn’t think he’d ever want to get married again and have more kids, but he does with Ana and he’s stuck to her like glue,” a supposed insider says. “She loves the attention,” this shady source continues, but “starting a family and talking marriage is way too much. They’ve only been dating a few months and Ana’s head is starting to spin.”

“Ana doesn’t want the romance to end, but when Ben starts humming the wedding song, she begins to worry,” the questionable insider says of the couple, who have reportedly been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. For no apparent reason, the tabloid then brings up the Gone Girl star’s divorce from Jennifer Garner in 2018 and his “failed flings” with producer Lindsay Shookus and model Shauna Sexton, as if they have any bearing on his current relationship.

This story is totally unsubstantiated. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Ben Affleck who is qualified to speak on his behalf, who told us that the story was “false.” Affleck is not pressuring Ana de Armas to get married and start having kids. A report from ET Online last week said that Affleck was “very happy” in his “low-key” relationship with de Armas, and both actors are “excited to see where [the relationship] goes.” While it’s clear they’re enjoying their time together, the testimony of the more reliable news outlet suggests they’re on the same page when it comes to commitment.

It should be noted that this tabloid has a pretty bad track record when it comes to reporting on Ben Affleck: Just over a month ago, Gossip Cop busted a story from the tabloid that claimed he was “begging” Garner to take him back. Given that he was already dating Ana de Armas at the time, it’s clear that the publication has no insight whatsoever into Affleck’s personal life.

The Globe’s sister publication, the National Enquirer, also prefers to make up salacious and often insulting rumors rather than report facts about Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s relationship. In the past month, Gossip Cop busted the infamous tabloid for falsely claiming that Affleck’s friends feared his relationship with de Armas would lead to a relapse for him, then that they had already had their first big fight as a couple, and then that Ben Affleck was showering Ana de Armas with expensive gifts just two days later, and then that they had “kissed and made up” after that big fight. In reality, they’re just taking walks outside with their dogs a lot.