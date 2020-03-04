Truth About Ben Affleck And Lindsay Lohan Hooking Up

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Ben Affleck has not had multiple flings with Lindsay Lohan, despite a completely untrue tabloid report. Gossip Cop can debunk the bogus story. It’s total nonsense.

Earlier this week, Gossip Cop busted NW for falsely claiming Affleck was trying to win back Jennifer Garner by buying a ranch in Oklahoma near her family’s farm. The actor’s spokesperson told us on the record that the story was untrue. It was invented simply because Affleck said in a recent New York Times interview that his divorce was “the biggest regret of my life.” However, the actor also explained that he’s learned to “move forward” from past regrets. His ex-wife has also been in a relationship with businessman John Miller for more than a year.

Unfortunately, the tabloid has concocted a follow-up story claiming Affleck’s “romantic reunion” with Garner “could be derailed” by rumors of an affair with Lohan. According to the magazine, the two got intimate just 18 months ago – “and it wasn’t the first time they’ve hooked up.”

An unknown source says, “She was partying with Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben and all those big actor guys in 2011. Lilo was pretty much chewed up and spat out. It’s why she ended up in rehab in 2013 – and Ben visited her there.” It should be noted, there’s zero indication that Affleck and Lohan have ever “partied” together. Still, the alleged tipster adds, “They’ve got a lot of history these two… they’re like peas in a party pod.”

The only true aspect of the tabloid’s story is that Affleck visited Lohan while she was in rehab in 2013. The actor, who’s had his own experiences with rehab, reportedly sat down with the actress to give her guidance on staying sober and making a Hollywood comeback after seeking treatment. Affleck met with Lohan out of the kindness of his heart and to help another celebrity whose personal issues were being put in the spotlight. The idea that he visited her at rehab because they were having an affair also makes very little sense. Obviously, entertainment news outlets caught wind of the meeting, so it’s not as if Affleck had anything to hide.

As for the idea that Affleck and Lohan had “another” fling 18 months ago, the actor’s spokesperson tells Gossip Cop it’s completely false. It’s worth noting, this isn’t the first time NW has invented a bogus article involving the two stars. Back in 2018, the outlet falsely claimed Lohan was begging Affleck to help her score the lead role in a Batgirl movie. That equally untrue article made no mention of the two ever hooking up.

Meanwhile, the publication has a history of linking the actor to random women. Last year, the magazine falsely claimed Affleck was dating personal chef Gabrielle Coniglio. Prior to that, the tabloid insisted Affleck was pursuing a romance with Kate Beckinsale. The tabloid’s reports about the actor’s love life are baseless.