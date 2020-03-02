Ben Affleck Winning Back Jennifer Garner By Buying Ranch In Oklahoma?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Ben Affleck trying to win back Jennifer Garner by buying a ranch in Oklahoma near her family’s farm? That’s the premise of a new tabloid story. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

Garner’s family owns and operates a farm in Oklahoma, which the actress often uses to produce organic food for her Once Upon a Farm line. According to NW, Affleck plans to capitalize on his ex-wife’s passion for the farm by setting up shop in Oklahoma as a “cunning plot to get her to marry him all over again.”

“Ben is secretly in talks to buy a stunning ranch near Jen’s family farm,” an unknown source tells the outlet. “She always talked about how she’d love to move back there and Ben thinks that if he can make this happen, she’ll fall back into his arms. Ben is all about righting his wrongs with everyone at the moment, especially Jen. He wants to marry her and start all over again, hence the huge gesture.”

From there, the anonymous insider says Affleck wants his ranch “decorated to her tastes” before he does the big reveal. “He’s going to whisk her there on a private jet, show her everything and then get down on one knee,” says the alleged tipster. “He can picture them growing old surrounded by their kids, grandkids and rolling farmland, and he knows Jen will love it too.”

The tabloid’s phony story is based on the word of an unidentified “source,” but Gossip Cop reached out to Affleck’s spokesperson, who assures us it’s untrue. The actor’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on his behalf, confirms that he’s not purchasing a ranch in Oklahoma or trying to win back his ex-wife.

It seems the magazine’s article was invented because in a recent interview with the New York Times, Affleck called his divorce from Garner “the biggest regret of my life.” The gossip media may interpret that as meaning he wants to get back together with her, but that’s not the case. He said in that same interview, “I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.” Although Affleck regrets that his marriage ended, he also acknowledges that he’s accepted the outcome and life moves on. It’s also worth noting, Garner has been dating businessman John Miller for more than a year.

Additionally, up until Affleck’s recent interview, NW offered a very different take on the actor’s love life. Last July, the outlet wrongly reported that Affleck was dating personal chef Gabrielle Coniglio. Shortly before that, the magazine made up a story about Affleck hitting on Kate Beckinsale. And right before that, the publication insisted Affleck was having a baby with ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. Gossip Cop debunked all three of those stories. Now we’re to believe he’s wanted Garner back this whole time? It’s clear the tabloid is just skewing the actor’s recent comments about his ex-wife to create a fictional storyline.