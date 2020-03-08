Truth About Ben Affleck Begging Jennifer Garner To Take Him Back

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Ben Affleck is not begging Jennifer Garner to take him back, despite a made-up tabloid report. Gossip Cop can correct the story. There’s no truth to it.

“Desperate Ben Begs Jen To Reunite!” reads a headline in the latest issue of the Globe. According to the magazine, the actor wants a second chance at love with his ex-wife. “Ben insists he’s turned over a new leaf,” says an unknown insider. “He’s ready to dive back into marriage with Jen. And if she gives him another chance he believes things will be different the second time around.”

Garner has been dating businessman John Miller for more than a year, but the outlet says her relationship hasn’t deterred Affleck from trying to renew their marriage. “He’s ready to beg for forgiveness and ask her to be his bride again,” adds the anyomous source. “This is his Hail Mary pass!”

Here’s what’s really happening. In an interview with the New York Times last month, Affleck called his divorce from Garner “the biggest regret of my life.” Those words inspired the Globe to come up with this tall tale about him trying to win her back. In that same interview, however, the actor noted, “I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.” The actor might regret his divorce, but he’s also accepted it and is moving forward.

In a subsequent interview with People magazine, Affleck explained that he and Garner remain connected through their three kids, who they co-parent together. “Our marriage didn’t work, and that’s difficult,” he said. “Both of us really believe that it’s important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they’re together or not.” Once again, Affleck has taken personal responsibility for what led to his marriage ending, but he’s acknowledging that it has in fact ended. The exes finalized their divorce in 2018 and he’s not looking to reverse course.

The tabloid’s article is also based on the word of an unidentified source, but Gossip Cop reached out to Affleck’s spokesperson, who tells us it’s untrue. The Globe has also come up with variations of this theme in the past. Back in 2018, the magazine said Garner was the one begging Affleck for a second chance. We debunked that version of events as well.

Last year, Gossip Cop dedicated an entire article to all the wrong rumors about Affleck trying to win back Garner. This unoriginal storyline has cropped up in the tabloids since the exes split back in 2015. This latest take on the subject is no more accurate than the rest.