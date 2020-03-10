Ben Affleck Crushing On ‘The Way Back’ Co-Star Janina Gavankar?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Ben Affleck crushing on Janina Gavankar, his co-star in The Way Back? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop can confirm the story isn’t accurate, and the magazine that published it is clueless about the actor’s love life.

According to Woman’s Day, Affleck was “flirting up a storm” with Gavankar at the red carpet premiere of The Way Back, in which they play a divorced couple. “Ben and Janina hit it off on day one of filming,” a supposed source tells the outlet. “She reminds him a lot of [his ex-wife Jennifer Garner]. They flirted the whole time and everyone was buzzing something was going on between them.”

The alleged insider goes on to say that Affleck is bound to be disappointed if he’s looking for something serious, as Gavankar “does not want to get involved with anyone who has addiction problems.” The questionable tipster adds, “She was married to a workaholic for six years [Greek millionaire Angelo Sotira] and that was bad enough. For now, she’s happy to have fun with Ben. But the moment he gets serious, she’s done.”

There’s a whole lot wrong with the tabloid’s report. For starters, Affleck appears to be dating Ana de Armas, his co-star in the upcoming thriller Deep Water. The pair spent time in Cuba together this past weekend. Oddly enough, Woman’s Day wrongly reported in August 2019 that Affleck and de Armas were a couple. At the time the article was published, the two hadn’t even started filming their movie yet. It appears the co-stars started a relationship sometime after Deep Water started shooting in November 2019. The outlet made a premature prediction, and although the prediction later panned out, it wasn’t true at the time it was written.

Here’s where it gets more complicated: back in October 2018, Woman’s Day falsely claimed Affleck was getting flirty with Gavankar on the set of their movie. The premise wasn’t true during production and it didn’t come to fruition at the film’s premiere. Basically, the tabloid invented romance rumors between Affleck and Gavankar, then switched over to de Armas, and back to Gavankar once again. The outlet hedged its bets by linking Affleck to both of his recent female co-stars. It should have stuck with his Deep Water leading lady. It’s clear the magazine has zero insight into the actor’s love life. Now that Affleck is really dating de Armas, it has mistakenly circled back to his other co-star.

It must also be mentioned, Woman’s Day tried to link Affleck to The Last Duel co-star Jodie Comer back in October. Basically, the tabloid has insisted the actor was dating nearly every woman he’s worked with recently, and it got lucky by choosing de Armas as one of them. As of this week, however, the tabloid didn’t even realize it got lucky – as it accidentally went back to Gavankar again. Even a broken clock is right twice a day. Woman’s Day was (sort of) right once, but it wasn’t actually right at the time and doesn’t realize its prediction came true.