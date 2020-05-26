Ben Affleck Ignoring His Kids To Be With Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck is not ignoring his kids to be with Ana de Armas. A tabloid article published this week, is decidedly false. Gossip Cop can debunk it.
Affleck and de Armas have been a boon to the gossip media in these trying times, not because they’re doing anything interesting but simply because they enjoy taking walks outside together, giving prying paparazzi plenty of opportunities to snap photos of them. For example, this week’s National Enquirer has includes a story about how Affleck is neglecting his role as a dad in favor of spending time with his girlfriend. The tabloid quotes an unnamed “insider” who insists that Affleck’s three kids and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have “been put in the back seat.”
“Jen is tired, stressed and needs time for herself, but she can’t do it because she doesn’t have 100 percent support from Ben,” says the shady source. “Ben has stayed with the children for only one weekend in quarantine, and his visits are getting more sporadic.”
Gossip Cop can’t speak to the exact custody arrangement between Affleck and Garner (because, really, that’s none of our business or yours). But we did check in with a spokesperson for Affleck who dismissed the story as “not true.” The shady, unnamed sources can tell tabloids whatever they want—if they even exist— but a rep qualified to speak on Affleck’s behalf says he is not ignoring his kids simply because he has a new girlfriend.
But you don’t need to take it from Gossip Cop. You know how we just mentioned all the paparazzi following Affleck and de Armas on their walks? Well, yesterday the couple were spotted walking their dogs with Affleck’s kids. Not exactly great timing for the Enquirer there. As the trustworthy outlet ET Online reported yesterday, Affleck and Garner “continue to work together on co-parenting,” with a source adding that “they make it work.” It’s clear this story was fully made-up.
The Enquirer has really been going to town with using those paparazzi photos, so it’s a bit of a surprise it seemingly missed the news that de Armas has met the kids. Back in April, Gossip Cop shut down a story from the infamous publication insisting that the couple were already fighting, based on extremely innocuous pictures, and then another one a week later claiming that they had “kissed and made up” after that first fight.
Gossip Cop also busted the outlet for a particularly insulting claim that Affleck’s friends feared him dating de Armas would lead to an alcohol relapse, and one that they were supposedly “already engaged” (they weren’t). Their narrative is so obviously bogus and inconsistent that it’s hard to believe anyone could believe it. But for anyone that does – hey, that’s why we’re here.
