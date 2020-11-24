Ben Affleck 'Heartbroken' Over Break Up, Portia De Rossi Wants 'Trial Separation' And More Daily Gossip

Gossip Cop weeded through the tabloids and has a new batch of celebrity gossip to sift through. Here are the latest rumors, broken down.
There was a report claiming Justice League star Ben Affleck was “starving himself” after his girlfriend of several months Ana de Armas split up with him. The tabloid insisted Affleck had stopped eating completely after the break-up, causing his sudden weight loss. Gossip Cop examined the report in detail here.
New Idea published an article this week hinting that Grey’s Anatomy co-stars Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey were taking their romance from onscreen to off. The two’s reunion photo on Instagram was a smoking gun, the outlet insisted. We came to a ruling of our own, however, which can be found here.
Gossip Cop came across a report claiming Meghan Markle “betrayed” Prince Harry by feeding the authors of Finding Freedom information. As a result, the two had their biggest fight yet, sources told the outlet. We came to our own conclusion here.
One report insisted that Portia de Rossi was seeking a “trial separation” from her wife of 13 years Ellen DeGeneres. The apparent marital breakdown followed months of bad press for the talk show host, including a workplace harassment scandal. Gossip Cop looked into the report and had our own thoughts on the matter.
We recently came across a report claiming The Voice stars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had used IVF to get pregnant with a set of twins. The outlet even claimed to know the gender of Stefani and Shelton’s supposed twins. Gossip Cop thoroughly examined the report and our findings can be read here.