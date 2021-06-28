Ben Affleck Has ‘Hit A New Rock Bottom’?

Is Ben Affleck‘s health in trouble following his split from Ana de Armas? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Ben Affleck’s Split From Ana De Armas ‘Hitting Him Hard’?

Back in February, Woman’s Day reported Ben Affleck’s health was in serious trouble after his split from girlfriend Ana de Armas. An inside source told the tabloid, “Ben pinned a lot on his time with Ana. He thought it was forever, but apparently she had other ideas. With all his issues and her being only 32, it was a lot of pressure on Ana. His friends are privately unsurprised that she walked away, but they’re worried sick for Ben now that he’s on his own again.”

The tabloid briefly touches on Affleck’s dating history, insisting that meeting de Armas was a wake-up call for him. The source explains how de Armas’ career was taking off and she began to feel like dating Affleck was “like a fulltime job,” so she decided to end things. Affleck was having a hard time coming to terms with the breakup. An insider spills, “He looks absolutely awful. This split is hitting him hard.”

The source goes on, “His family and friends, and especially Jen, are very concerned he will relapse if he hasn’t already. Jen has resigned herself to being on-call 24/7 for Ben. It’s in her best interest to keep him safe too, given they share three kids.” But she’s not the only one. Apparently Affleck’s friend Matt Damon is worried sick about him, but he’s unable to dedicate himself to helping since he’s filming a movie in Australia.

Jennifer Garner Becoming Affleck’s ‘Full-Time Sober Coach’?

While breakups can be hard on anybody, we think Affleck was doing just fine. Despite the tabloid’s insistence, Affleck rode out the months following his breakup just fine with no reported relapse. While we don’t doubt Garner and Affleck’s friends had their concerns for him, it doesn’t seem like he’d be needing around-the-clock support. The report was clearly an offensive attempt to use someone’s struggle with addiction to sell magazines.

In the time since this article was published, Affleck reunited with his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez. He and Lopez have been jetting off on various getaways together and seem totally happy with one another — it’s even been rumored that they plan to move in together. Whatever is going on in Affleck’s relationship now, it’s clear he wasn’t giving up hope for romance as the tabloid implied.

The Tabloid On Ben Affleck

It’s hard to trust anything Woman’s Day has to say about Ben Affleck. In 2019, the outlet claimed Affleck was sending flirty texts to actress Jodie Comer. Then, last year, the tabloid alleged Ana de Armas was pregnant with Affleck’s baby. The publication even reported not long ago that Affleck and Garner were getting remarried. Obviously, Woman’s Day is no authority on Ben Affleck’s love life.

