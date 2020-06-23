Ben Affleck Determined To Win Jennifer Garner Back?

Gossip Cop didn’t have enough evidence to directly refute the story when it was first published, though we had a strong hunch that the story was false and Affleck’s words were being twisted. A few months have passed, and we now know for certain that the tall tale pushed by this tabloid was absolutely wrong. Affleck has since gone public with his relationship with Ana de Armas, who co-starred with him in Deep Waters. Garner, too, has moved on from her relationship with Affleck and has been dating John Miller since 2018. It seems like the only one stuck on this relationship is this unscrupulous publication.