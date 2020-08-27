Ben Affleck Desperately Working Out So Ana De Armas Won't Break Up With Him?

What's Actually Going On With Ben Affleck

Alright, there are a few bizarre assertions here, but let's start with the most physically obvious. The tabloid used a less-than-flattering photo of Affleck from 2018 and only labeled it as a "then" to the more muscular "now" photo. For one, Affleck and de Armas weren't dating in 2018, so she's not seeing any transformation, and neither are we. As far as we can tell, Affleck's in as good as shape as he's been for the past several months — which, to his credit, is very in shape. For two, actors can change their physical appearance every few months depending on what roles they've landed. In Affleck's case, it'd be pretty silly for Affleck's The Way Back role as an alcoholic at his lowest moment to be the massive and shredded physique that Affleck honed for Batman v Superman and Justice League.