Ben Affleck Buying Ana De Armas An Island?

Heat also has something of a history of making up rumors about Ben Affleck’s personal life. In early March, shortly before it was reported that Affleck and de Armas were dating, the tabloid claimed that Jennifer Garner was mad at Affleck for speaking too kindly of Jennifer Lopez. Affleck had recently given an interview in which he said he had “a lot of respect” for Lopez. Garner, supposedly, has always “struggled with the fact that she’s the second Jennifer to win Ben’s heart.” Gossip Cop was assured by a source close to the situation that the story was total nonsense on every level.