Ben Affleck ‘Boiling Mad’ At Alex Rodriguez For Stalking Him And Jennifer Lopez?

Is Ben Affleck ready to fight Alex Rodriguez? One report says Rodriguez was borderline stalking Jennifer Lopez around St. Tropez, leaving Affleck livid. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Ben Bugs over A-Rod’s Pop-Ups!’

According to the National Enquirer, Rodriguez is incapable of getting over Lopez, so he’s started showing up wherever she goes. Affleck is very angry. An insider explains, “can you imagine seeing your girlfriend’s ex in the most intimate places and biting your tongue about it… that’s exactly what Ben’s been doing, but he won’t be able to keep his lips zipped for much longer.”

The coincidental near-misses are starting to pile up. Rodriguez took a summer vacation minutes away from her in the Hamptons. He went to the French Riviera not long after Lopez and Affleck cruised around on their superyacht. Wherever Lopez goes, Rodriguez seems to follow.

A source explains, “Ben paid for the entire trip to Europe for Jennifer and her family” specifically to “help Jen forget Alex, but his patience is wearing thin with A-Rod trying to stay on her radar.” In Boston, where Affleck famously grew up, Rodriguez’s behavior would warrant a beating.

Affleck Doesn’t Seem To Care

The main thing on Affleck’s mind, Gossip Cop assumes, is Lopez. He appears completely enamored of her, and they’re hanging out all the time. He’s visiting her on set and is getting dinner with her daughter. Rodriguez is the furthest thing from his mind as the Town star and Lopez continues to pack on the PDA.

What’s With The Vacation

It’s true Rodriguez and Lopez took vacations to the French Riviera at the same time. That’s because they planned the trip together. A source told E! News, “Before they broke up, J.Lo and A-Rod had planned a trip together to the French Rivera for her birthday…he decided not to change his plans and still go—and she also decided to keep her trip but go with Ben, which is why they’re all there right now.”

Neither wanted to bail on a dream vacation just because of a breakup. Rodriguez and Lopez are still in business together, so it’s not like a reunion would be catastrophic. Awkward maybe, but not catastrophic.

Other Tall Tales

The Gigli reunion has started a tabloid circus. This very outlet already claimed Affleck and Lopez wanted twins together, which is jumping the gun, to say the least. Before that, this tabloid attacked Affleck’s hygiene and said he was overweight. He may not be in Batman v Superman shape anymore, but Affleck can keep up.

The Enquirer once promoted a magazine on a possible Affleck relapse, which was false and insulting. It has a terrible reputation when it comes to the Good Will Hunting star, so Gossip Cop cannot buy into its latest narrative. Affleck probably doesn’t care for Rodriguez because he was a New York Yankee for years, but he obviously didn’t ruin the vacation.