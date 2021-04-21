Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Reconnecting After Breakups?

Have Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Reconnecting?

According to a recent National Enquirer article, Ben Affleck is “still crushing on ex Jennifer Lopez.” The article referred back to recent comments Affleck made about Lopez where he called her the “hardest working person” in showbusiness. The outlet also referenced Lopez’s comments on her split from Affleck, which she described in her book by writing, “It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest.” The magazine alleges that Lopez and Affleck have always loved each other, and their romance might not be over for good.

The tabloid recounts Affleck’s split from girlfriend Ana de Armas and Lopez’s “rough patch with fiance Alex Rodriguez.” According to the piece, the exes’ recent relationship troubles has sent them back into each other’s arms. The magazine’s inside source explains, “Ben’s always had a soft spot for Jen” and “he never stopped caring for her. Who knows where this could lead?”

Here’s The Deal

So, is it true that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting closer since their respective breakups? It’s unlikely, given what we know. Lopez and Rodriguez only announced their split last week, and it’s unlikely she’s moving on to anything serious at the moment. Furthermore, all reports on Affleck show that he’s focused on co-parenting with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Additionally, the actor hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone since his split from Ana de Armas.

The tabloid’s claims are totally baseless, and the suspicious “insider” provides no real insight. Lopez and Affleck haven’t been substantially linked since they called off their wedding in 2004. Also, Affleck’s recent flattering comments appeared alongside comments from Charlize Theron, Michelle Obama, and others in a piece about Lopez’s achievements. Clearly, the admiration is there, but the exes aren’t a large part of each other’s lives anymore. It’s unlikely they’re currently rekindling their romance.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Rumors

Finally, it’s hard to trust tabloid speculation on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop recently debunked a similar story claiming Alex Rodriguez was warning Ben Affleck to back off of Jennifer Lopez. Furthermore, there has been plenty of speculation about the exes dating other people. Not long ago, a report said that Lopez was interested in Brad Pitt. Additionally, the tabloids often report that Affleck is getting back with Jennifer Garner. It’s hard to take tabloids for their word on Lopez and Affleck.

