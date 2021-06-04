Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Reunion Rumors Amid ‘Bennifer’ News?

While the entire world seems to be entranced by the possibility of a reunion between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, there’s been plenty of speculation about Affleck’s other possible reunion with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Here are some stories we’ve investigated about Garner and Affleck getting back together.

Garner Ready To Take Him Back

According to Woman’s Day, Garner had decided it was time to take Affleck back. After years of trying to win her back, Affleck and Garner were finally reconciling. The tabloid ripped quotes of context to make it sound like Affleck and Garner long for each other, but the truth tells a different story. Affleck and Garner have both dated after their split, and have remained friends for a long time. This story was willfully misleading and completely bogus.

Jennifer Garner Trusts Ben Affleck Again

In an eerily similar story, In Touch claimed Garner and Affleck were closer than ever. The two were hanging out even without their kids present, and Garner was reportedly impressed by Affleck’s commitment to sobriety. A supposed source said, “I think it’s only a matter of time before they officially get back together.” This story came about because the two happened to be single at the same time, but there was nothing romantic happening. The two work as co-parents and friends, but this renewed romance was fictional.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner: A Family Again

Shortly after Affleck and Ana de Armas broke up, OK! claimed he and Garner were getting back together. A source said the Daredevil stars “have been spending more time together — not only with the children but also just the two of them.” Garner missed Affleck when he was with de Armas. Another so-called source said the two were having “a lot of soul-searching talks” about getting back together. It’s pretty common for tabloids to recycle stories from one another to sound more authoritative, and this is a perfect example. Garner and Affleck did not get back together, so this was yet another bogus story.

Friends Attempting A Reunion

This time, it was the National Enquirer promoting a “Ben & Jen Reboot.” After the couple’s “string of failed romances,” the two realized they were happier together than apart. The spark “has never really gone away,” an insider said. Friends of the couple thought they belonged together and were trying to make it so. As Gossip Cop has said hundreds of times: friends don’t talk to tabloids. This reunion was unnecessary to begin with because the two still interact regularly as friends and co-parents. There was no romantic reunion, so the story was a load of hooey.

Gigli fans can safely rejoice as it looks like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting back together. As a wave of early 2000s nostalgia cascades, tabloids can sometimes lag behind. Gossip Cop expects to still see loads of stories about Affleck and Garner. The two are still close friends and co-parents, but they’ve completely moved on romantically.

