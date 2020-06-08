Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Had A 'Showdown' Over Ana De Armas Meeting Their Kids?

Third, as Gossip Cop has explained before, Ana de Armas has been spotted wearing that ruby ring the tabloid’s referring to as early as this February. So unless the outlet’s trying to tell us they’ve been talking marriage as early as month before they even went public with their relationship, that’s not a promise ring. (And she doesn’t wear it all the time, for the record.) Last but not least, we reached out to Affleck’s spokesperson for comment, who told us that the story was “not true.” Whatever this tabloid’s shady anonymous sources say, a rep qualified to speak on the actor’s behalf says the story is false.