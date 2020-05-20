Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Already Pregnant?

Truth rating: 1

By Elyse Johnson |

Are Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas already expecting a bundle of joy? A tabloid is claiming the actress is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Gossip Cop has investigated the story. Here’s what we found out.

“Ana, Ben, and Baby Make Three,” reads the beginning of Woman’s Day’s newest article. The tabloid alleges that while the couple was taking a stroll the actress was sporting what appeared to be a “baby bump.” The outlet even draws an arrow pointing to said bump, while noting Affleck was being “extra attentive” to his girlfriend during their afternoon walk. The magazine claims the couple exchanged matching heart pendants which are prompting “friends” to conclude this was a sign that the two are indeed expecting.

“Ana desperately wants to be a mum, so everyone predicted she’d talk to Ben into getting her pregnant, but she might have managed it sooner than we thought,” a so-called source told the outlet. The unnamed source continued that the supposed bump and the symbolic jewelry exchange is creating “buzz” that de Armas is pregnant. The publication adds people are wondering if the actor broke the news to his ex-wife and mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner, on this past Mother’s Day.

“I’m sure Jen won’t be thrilled with the idea, especially if she had to hear about it on Mother’s Day. She’s not convinced Ana’s in it for the right reasons, and a kid would make that even more complicated. But Ben is head over heels and won’t hear a bad word about Ana,” the dubious insider ends the piece. While there’s a possibility the Cuban actress could be pregnant, the outlet simply uses one unflattering picture of de Armas to back up its claims. There are more recent pictures of the actress taken by the paparazzi where she’s seen with a flat stomach. Given Women’s Day’s unreliability in the past, it’s hard to believe anything it says.

In September 2019, Gossip Cop busted the phony tabloid for falsely claiming Affleck and Garner were having a baby to celebrate Affleck’s sobriety. The bogus outlet used a picture of Garner in a loose-fitted dress to support its narrative and stated that Garner would take the actor back if he could stay sober. The magazine likes to use a photo to back up its claims, and it did here as well, however, Gossip Cop found no truth to the story. Obviously the exes weren’t having another baby.

The following month, we debunked the publication for stating Affleck was sending “flirty texts” to his co-star, Jodie Comer. A supposed insider told the paper Affleck and Comer struck up a “flirty friendship” and the two were texting each other “for weeks.” Gossip Cop spoke to a spokesperson for Affleck who confirmed the article was untrue. It was around that time that Affleck and de Armas were filming Deep Water together, so it’s safe to say the actor had is mind on someone else and wasn’t flirting with Comer.

In need of a good laugh? Even celebrities are struggling to keep it together during quarantine and are turning to social media to share their meltdowns. Our friends at CinemaBlend compiled the best celeb posts into one hilarious video.