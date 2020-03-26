Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Going On Double Dates With Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Have Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas been going on double dates with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen? That’s the premise of a new tabloid story. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

According to Star, Affleck couldn’t wait to introduced his new girlfriend to the former Patriots quarterback and his wife. “They’ve met up for dinner a few times and the four of them have really hit it off,” says an unknown source. “Gisele adores Ana, and they ramble on in Spanish while Ben talks sports with Tom.” The alleged tipster says Affleck is ecstatic that de Armas is such a hit with the football player and his supermodel spouse.

“It won’t be long before Ben, Ana, Tom and Gisele are sharing private jets and going on tropical vacations together,” adds the suspicious insider. “They get along like gangbusters.”

The publication’s article has more in common with fan fiction than journalism. As far as tabloid stories go, this one’s fairly innocuous. But just because there’s no drama involved doesn’t mean the story is true. Gossip Cop reached out to Affleck’s rep, who tells us it’s all made up.

The tabloid’s phony report also fails to acknowledge that there’s a global health crisis taking place. Affleck and de Armas have been self-isolating in Los Angeles together amid the coronavirus pandemic, while Brady and Bündchen are practicing social distancing with their kids in Costa Rica. There’s no dating going on these days, let alone double dating. Restaurants and bars across the country started shutting down nearly two weeks ago.

Oddly enough, Affleck and de Armas did visit Costa Rica earlier this month, and Brady and Bündchen were already on the island at the time. However, there’s absolutely no indication that the two couples met up. Affleck and de Armas were followed by the paparazzi during their vacation, which resulted in several pictures of the two emerging online. Brady and Bündchen have also been photographed many times throughout their trip. The two couples were never spotted together. It should be noted, Star doesn’t even mention the fact that all four had been in Costa Rica at the same time. That tidbit might have actually helped the magazine back up its bogus premise. However, it’s just a coincidence.

We should also mention, Affleck and Brady are friends, so it’s entirely possible they’ll get together with their significant others once things are back to normal. Unfortunately, double dating isn’t on anyone’s minds these days. Meanwhile, Gossip Cop busted Star a few months ago for falsely claiming Brady and Bündchen were living separate lives. This latest article makes no mention of the spouses having marriage trouble.