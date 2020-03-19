Ben Affleck And And De Armas’ Relationship: What The Tabloids Are Getting Wrong

By Hugh Scott |

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been seeing a lot of each other lately, including a trip to de Armas’ home, Cuba, and another romantic getaway to Costa Rica. Following a timeline of their relationship, it becomes obvious the tabloids don’t have any insight into what is really happening with the Deep Water co-stars.

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas have gone public

Affleck’s love life is one of endless erroneous speculation in the tabloids, but now the world actually has some a legitimate update on what might actually be going on with him and the Knives Out star. The tabloids started connecting Affleck and de Armas last summer. Though the rumors were false at the time, things have changed.

The Argo star and de Armas filmed Deep Water together in New Orleans in November, and after taking the two trips together, they have been spotted together around Los Angeles in the last few days. It also appears the two are “Instagram official” after Ben Affleck commented on a series of photos Ana de Armas posted to the social media site. Affleck playfully asked for photographer credit for the photos of de Armas walking on the beach in Costa Rica.

While neither has said much about their budding relationship in the press, Affleck and de Armas were caught by the ubiquitous paparazzi on their beach stroll looking very cozy. Gossip Cop usually doesn’t like to speculate on such photos, but it’s hard to argue that the two look very close in the photo.

The tabloids are often wrong about Ben Affleck

It’s worth pointing out that the tabloids have been wrong over and over when it comes to Affleck’s love life, so even though a couple of the outlets speculated on this relationship last year, it was likely just a guess. Tabloids have been known to match Affleck with all his co-stars.

Last August, an especially egregious article in Woman’s Day claimed that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were “secretly dating” after meeting before Deep Water began filming. The article was unsurprisingly filled with false information and Gossip Cop busted it, which was accurate at the time. The very same tabloid published a phony report just last week claiming that Ben Affleck was “crushing” on Janina Gavankar, his co-star in his most recent movie, The Way Back. The tabloid missed with its article last August, and it has badly missed again with this latest one. It should be embarrassing, but the tabloid obviously has no shame.

The tabloids are also wrong about Ana de Armas a lot

The tabloid’s overage of Ana de Armas’ love life has been equally absurd. In January, she was photographed at a pre-Golden Globes event with her War Dogs co-star, Bradley Cooper. That was enough for multiple tabloids to claim the stars were possibly dating.

Gossip Cop debunked a bogus story in the National Enquirer claiming Cooper was “hung up” on de Armas after checking with our source close to Cooper, who denied it. Gossip Cop also corrected a story in OK! that purported that Bradley Cooper had invited Ana de Armas over for dinner in January.

There has been a shift in coverage, but it’s still not accurate

Since the photos of the Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ recent vacations together have surfaced, the tabloids have jumped all over it. The unreliable publications have already been making up false stories about the couple. Earlier this week, NW alleged Affleck and de Armas were expecting a baby. The absurd report not only claimed a supposed “source” knew the couple was pregnant, but that Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner was “100 percent on board” with the supposed situation. Garner has, of course, featured in many of those bogus stories. Gossip Cop debunked the false allegation as well.

This report was in direct contrast with another tabloid’s untrue article that alleged that Garner was furious at Affleck for dating de Armas. Heat falsely wrote last week that Garner was “heartbroken and humiliated,” according to an unnamed source. Gossip Cop checked with our source close to Garner, who said the actress was not “blindsided” as the article alleges, nor was she upset about the relationship. While Garner and Affleck remain close as they co-parent their children together, both actors have moved on to new relationships. Garner has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018.

All in all, the tabloids, as usual, are simply making things up as they go along. That won’t change, but as stories emerge, Gossip Cop will continue to separate the facts from the fiction.