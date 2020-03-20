Ben Affleck’s Friends Fear Ana De Armas Romance Will Cause Him To Relapse?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Are Ben Affleck’s friends worried his romance with Ana de Armas will cause him to relapse? That’s what one tabloid is claiming in an insulting and false report this week. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to an article in the National Enquirer, “booze-challenged” Affleck is getting in a little too deep into his new relationship with de Armas. According to an extremely questionable “insider,” the Justice League star’s friends are reportedly concerned that the “microwave romance” is moving too quickly for Affleck, who has recently opened up about his struggles with alcoholism. “He really shouldn’t be committing to any relationship until he’s got at least a year of sobriety under his belt – at least not in the eyes of his sponsors and other friends in recovery,” claims the source.

Affleck and de Armas made headlines this month when they were spotted on two romantic getaways together, first in Cuba and then in Costa Rica. The tabloid’s insider alleges that Affleck is dangerously “head over heels” for the actress, with his “friends” allegedly feeling that he needs to “get his own life together before going all-in with another relationship.” The source goes on to say that the actor’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, “hopes [de Armas] understands what she’s getting into. Jen doesn’t want to be the one picking up the slobbery pieces if Ben succumbs to his addictions and needs to be carted off to rehab again.”

This story is as unfounded as it is insulting. Gossip Cop checked in with a trusted source close to Affleck, who assured us the claim that his friends were worried for him is false. The Enquirer’s insider is unreliable at best and nonexistent at worst: how would this person know how Affleck’s AA sponsors feel about his relationship? How do they know who his sponsors are? Isn’t that the whole point of Alcoholics Anonymous?

The article doesn’t make any logical connection between Affleck’s new relationship and falling off the wagon, because there’s none to be made. The Enquirer has no authority to judge how Affleck’s recovery is going, but the man himself has publicly expressed his commitment to the process. In an interview on Good Morning America last month, he spoke about his family’s history with addiction, including his father’s alcoholism. “What he’s taught me is, it’s important for me to be sober now during these formative years for my kids,” Affleck said of his father. The magazine’s assumption that Affleck is not taking his sobriety seriously is completely baseless.

Gossip Cop busted the Globe in November for similarly claiming that Affleck’s well-publicized relapse in October was due to his failures on dating apps. Around that same time, we also debunked a report from In Touch alleging that Affleck had secretly been off the wagon for months. The tabloid world really needs to stop capitalizing on stars’ battles with addiction.