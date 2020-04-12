Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas “Kiss And Make Up” After Huge Fight?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have not “made up” after their first explosive fight, despite a tabloid’s claims to the contrary. In reality, they were never even fighting to begin with. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

A week ago, Gossip Cop debunked an insulting report from the National Enquirer that alleged Affleck and de Armas were “already fighting” just a few months into their relationship. That story included photos that the tabloid alleged showed an argument between the actors while out walking their dogs, citing Affleck’s struggles with mental health and addiction as reasons for the tension. The story was an obvious fabrication: the photos just showed the couple walking together, not fighting. Other publications showed photos of the same outing, in which Affleck and de Armas walked arm-in-arm and paused to embrace each other. It was just a weak and spiteful attempt to capitalize on Affleck’s newfound openness about his mental health and his relationship with de Armas.

Despite how obviously fake the article was, the tabloid is back with a follow-up piece this week about how Affleck and de Armas had “kissed and made up” after their “shocking lovers’ quarrel.” The couple was photographed once again outside together walking their dogs and showing some more PDA, a pretty banal event that the outlet is nonetheless spinning as a “startling turnaround.” It’s really not a “turnaround” for them, they’re just out on another walk. The tabloid is clearly just trying to cover its tracks after publishing the bogus piece last week.

In the previous article, the tabloid also wrongly suggested that the Argo star had been “rattled” by rumors that his ex-wife Jennifer Garner was planning on getting married to her boyfriend John Miller. That claim, too, was completely incorrect, but it’s worth noting that in the new story the publication instead frames Garner as Affleck’s “guardian angel.” In this one, sources say that Garner wants to get to know de Armas and “senses that this girl might be the one for him.” These are two completely different relationship dynamics for Affleck and Garner, yet they came from the same publication. Clearly, the National Enquirer is not an outlet you should trust to tell you the truth.

It’s astonishing how many phony tabloid rumors Gossip Cop has had to debunk about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in the short time they’ve been publicly dating. In the past few weeks, the Enquirer’s sister publication, In Touch, has falsely claimed that Affleck’s friends warned him de Armas would “break his heart” and that Garner had forbidden Affleck from introducing de Armas to their kids. Meanwhile, Gossip Cop busted NW for incorrectly reporting that the couple were expecting a baby not once, but twice! The phony claims go on and on and Gossip Cop will continue to call these outlets out for them.