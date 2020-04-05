Ben Affleck Buying Ana De Armas A Sports Car For Her Birthday?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Ben Affleck showering Ana de Armas with expensive gifts like a new sports car? A tabloid article this week says so, but it’s not true. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to Star, Affleck and de Armas’ relationship is progressing rapidly. “They can’t even take a walk around the neighborhood without making out,” a so-called “insider” tells the tabloid, adding that de Armas is “open to meeting” Affleck’s three children that he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The suspicious tipster goes on to say that Affleck has “spent thousands on jewelry and designer clothes” and is even “getting her a sports car for her birthday in a couple weeks.”

Gossip Cop has investigated the claim and found it false. While it’s clear that de Armas and Affleck are enjoying their relationship together, the idea that he’s lavishing her with presents including a sports car is totally baseless. De Armas and Affleck have yet to publicly address their relationship, so to find out more we reached out to a trusted source close to the couple who assured us the story was untrue. De Armas can buy her own sports car if that’s what she wants.

Rumors of Affleck and de Armas’ relationship surfaced in early March, when the pair were spotted on vacation together in Cuba. A week later, a source confirmed for People that they were “definitely dating.” Next, they were photographed walking on the beach in Costa Rica together. De Armas posted a few photos taken by Affleck, for which he jokingly asked for credit in the comments.

In the few short weeks that they’ve been confirmed as dating, Gossip Cop has been kept busy with a slew of bogus stories about the new couple. It’s a bit ridiculous how many phony articles have made it to print: Star, the same publication making this dubious claim aslo wrongly alleged that they were going on double dates with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen,a laughable idea at a time of widespread self-isolation due to coronavirus.

There’s the claim from Heat that Garner is “furious” at the news that her ex is in a new relationship. A report by Life & Style that alleges Garner warned Affleck to keep de Armas away from their kids for some reason. In Touch had a nearly identical story that claimed Garner had forbidden de Armas from meeting the kids. All those stories have been debunked by Gossip Cop, of course.

But that’s not all. They were also claims by NW that de Armas and Affleck were having a baby and house hunting together. Perhaps most insultingly, there were two claims from the National Enquirer, first, one asserting that dating de Armas would cause Affleck to relapse and then a follow up that contented she was thinking of leaving him over his supposed continuing struggles. All this in just the three or so weeks since the story broke that they were dating. Strap in, everyone – it’s going to be a busy relationship.