Ben Affleck’s Friends Warning Him That Ana De Armas Will Break His Heart?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Ben Affleck’s friends are not warning him that Ana de Armas is going to “break his heart,” despite a made-up tabloid report. The story is just a weak attempt at creating fake drama in the actor’s new romance. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

Affleck and de Armas, who met on the set of their upcoming movie Deep Water, started dating shortly after the film wrapped shooting earlier this year. The couple recently took a trip to Costa Rica and her native Cuba. Affleck appears to be very happy in his new relationship, but In Touch feels the need to tear him down.

“He needs to slow down, otherwise he’s going to end up with a broken heart,” an unknown source tells the magazine. “And that’s the last thing he needs after all he’s been through these past few years.” From there, the magazine goes over de Armas’ past dating history, alleging that she’s used and abused just about every man she’s dated. The magazine, however, has no real proof to back that up.

“Ana has that effect on guys – she’s smart, sexy and talented,” adds the questionable tipster. “But she also has a history of getting tangled up with her co-stars. And with Ana, things can cool down as quickly as they can heat up. She’s worked hard to get where she is, and her career comes before everything else. If Ana breaks Ben’s heart, friends are worried he could spiral again and end up back in rehab.”

There’s absolutely no reason to believe any of this. People magazine, a much more reliable source for celebrity news than In Touch, recently published an article about Affleck and de Armas’ burgeoning romance. The publication noted that the actor is “very relaxed and happy around Ana.” He was also “in a great mood” during their recent trip to Cuba, where she acted as his tour guide. Gossip Cop is told by a source close to Affleck that none of his friends are talking to In Touch about his relationship. The tabloid took it upon itself to predict gloom and doom for the couple.

Although it’s true that The Way Back star has dealt with personal issues over the years, the tabloid typically tries escalating things with fake drama. A few months ago, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely claiming Jennifer Garner was threatening to take their kids away from Affleck. In reality, the ex-spouses have successfully co-parented their three children since their split.

When Affleck had a slip in his sobriety last year, In Touch wrongly alleged that the actor had secretly relapsed months prior. That wasn’t the case, and he’s since back on track when it comes to staying sober. He’s also perfectly happy with de Armas, who seems to be a good influence on him. The tabloid’s article claiming otherwise is just mean-spirited and baseless.