Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Expecting A Baby?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Are Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas really expecting a baby together? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

The two stars, who met while filming the upcoming thriller Deep Water, just recently started dating. According to NW, however, the actress is three months pregnant with their first child. A supposed source tells the magazine that de Armas was sporting an “obvious” baby bump while the two were in Costa Rica together earlier this month. “Sure a baby would be fast, but these two have seriously fallen hard for each other,” says the unknown tipster. “They’d no doubt be thrilled about it.”

From there, this unidentified source pretends to know how Jennifer Garner feels about the supposed pregnancy. The actress is 100 percent supportive of the situation, says the questionable insider. One of the reasons is because Garner was hoping someone else would catch Affleck’s eye so he’d stop trying to rekindle a romance with her.

The tabloid’s report is based on the word of an untraceable “source,” but Gossip Cop reached out to Affleck’s spokesperson, who confirms it’s all made up. The actor’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on his behalf, assures us he’s not expecting a child with his new girlfriend. It should also be noted, the tabloid never claimed the two were dating prior the news going public. Are we to believe the same magazine that didn’t know they were a couple suddenly knows they’re having child?

People magazine, a much more reliable source for celebrity news than NW, recently published an article about Affleck and de Armas’ romance. The publication noted that the pair’s relationship is fairly new and didn’t begin until Deep Water wrapped filming earlier this year. Naturally, the magazine made no mention of a baby, nor has any other reputable entertainment outlet.

Meanwhile, NW has already proven to know nothing about the actor’s love life. Last July, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming Affleck was dating his personal chef. He wasn’t. Shortly before that, the magazine insisted Affleck was developing a romance with Kate Beckinsale. He wasn’t.

This also wouldn’t be the first time that NW has made up a story about the Gone Girl star expecting a child. Last year, Gossip Cop called out the tabloid for wrongly reporting that Affleck was having a baby with then-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. The two split shortly after we debunked the story. Also last year, the publication said Affleck was getting back together with Jennifer Lopez, who would be dumping Alex Rodriguez for her ex-fiancé. To say that article was absurd would be an understatement.