Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas Having Baby And House Hunting?

By Andrew Shuster

One of this week’s tabloids claims Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are expecting a baby and house hunting together. The story isn’t true. Gossip Cop can correct it.

According to NW, the actress is pregnant with Affleck’s child and now the two are searching for “the perfect nest that their family can call home sweet home.” An alleged insider tells the magazine, “No one can believe he’s already house hunting with Ana.” Well, no one should believe it since it isn’t true. Still, the supposed source adds, “It pretty much confirms the pregnancy talk at this point.”

“Ideally they’d love to find the perfect home in the Pacific Palisades or Brentwood areas,” says the suspicious tipster, adding that Affleck wants to be near ex-wife Jennifer Garner and the three kids they share. Speaking of Garner, the “source” says, “Jennifer’s been praying he’d find someone, but she’s worried he’s moving way too fast. She’s met Ana and thinks she’s sweet, but it was literally just last October when Ben was begging to give him another chance. Now, just a few months later, he’s living with someone else.”

Actually, it was just a few weeks ago that NW falsely claimed Affleck was trying to win back Garner by buying a ranch in Oklahoma near her family’s farm. The magazine makes no mention of that phony story. Instead, this latest article says, “Ben argues that he and Ana haven’t slept apart since they first hooked up last November.” This isn’t accurate either. Affleck and de Armas met in November while shooting their movie Deep Water, but People magazine noted that they didn’t start dating until the film wrapped earlier this year. “While on set, they kept things on a strictly professional level,” said the publication, which is infinitely more reliable than NW.

None of this is a reality. Gossip Cop already busted the tabloid last week for wrongly reporting that Affleck and de Armas were expecting a baby together. The actor’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on his behalf, shot down that rumor. Nothing has changed in the short time since.

As for this latest article throwing in house hunting, that’s not the case either. Affleck and de Armas appear to be self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic. It seems they’re staying under the same roof together at this time, but they haven’t officially moved in together and they’re certainly not shopping for a new home to call their own.