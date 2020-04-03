Ben Affleck Already Fighting With Ana De Armas?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Did Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have their first big fight as a couple? That’s what one tabloid is claiming in a baseless and very disrespectful article this week. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to the notoriously-unreliable National Enquirer, the new couple had their “first big blowout” while out on a walk in Los Angeles. “Things were obviously tense between them,” reports a “spy” who claims to have seen the fight. “They traded some very sharp words, and the rest of their time together was extremely icy.” A supposed “insiders” added that de Armas is “finding him a drag to be around.” “He has so many issues and there’s serious talk Ana’s having second thoughts now,” the shady tipster continues.

The spiteful insider adds that the actor has been “rattled” by “rumors of future marriage” between his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller. And the tabloid doesn’t stop there, characterizing Affleck’s candid February interview with Good Morning America as “[whining] about his lifelong battle with depression and dependence on medication to control it.” “It’s gotten to be a bit more than Ana signed up for,” the outlet’s questionable source goes on. “If Ben doesn’t man up and pull himself together, she may well ditch him for good!”

This rude and inaccurate article is a perfect example of why we do what we do. Nothing about this story is remotely true. First, Gossip Cop reached out to our own source close to the couple, who assured us the story was false. Second, the photos of that “icy” walk are entirely mundane. The actors clearly aren’t fighting, and the Daily Mail captured footage of the exact same stroll in which Affleck and de Armas were seen to be hugging and clearly enjoying each other’s company.

Finally, there’s the completely disrespectful manner in which the tabloid addresses Affleck’s struggles with mental health and sobriety. It is not the place of the Enquirer, or anybody for that matter, to make judgments on the man’s mental health situation, or to condemn him for “dependence on medication to control it.” Seriously, this is low even by tabloid standards.

This isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has busted the untrustworthy magazine for publishing false stories about Affleck and de Armas. Less than two weeks ago, we debunked an equally insulting article claiming that Affleck’s friends were worried that dating de Armas would cause him to relapse, based on no solid evidence whatsoever. Our source also shot that one down when we touched base on this ridiculous report as well.