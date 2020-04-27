Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas Already Engaged?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Are Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas engaged after just a few months of dating? That’s what one tabloid seems to think. Gossip Cop has looked into the rumors and finds it to be false.

In a new article, OK! is claiming that Affleck and De Arms are engaged, less than two months after they were first spotted on vacation together in Costa Rica. To back up this questionable claim, the tabloid points to a large ring de Armas was photographed wearing while out with Affleck. The “engagement-style ring,” as the tabloid calls it, was actually on de Armas’ middle finger, not her ring finger, but the article still insists that the bling has sparked “whispers around Hollywood the couple are, in fact, engaged!”

The magazine goes on to say that Affleck and de Armas are likely to “keep the news on the down-low for now,” which is tabloid-speak for, “no other outlet is going to report on this because it’s probably not true.” “Ben is definitely smitten,” a “source” tells the outlet. “They have the most amazing conversations on life and what they want from it. It’s just a really nice time for Ben.”

This story immediately seemed fishy to us. The tabloid purports to have a source close to the couple – but the only quote it actually attributes to any “insider” is the bit about Affleck being smitten, which other outlets have also reported. Save for this ring, which isn’t even on the traditional finger, the tabloid has literally no evidence to back up its claim of engagement. Not even the shady source will confirm the theory. Gossip Cop reached out to our own source close to the couple, who wasn’t able to go on the record about the story but who told us that it wasn’t true: de Armas and Affleck are not engaged as of now.

Affleck and de Armas’ young relationship has caused a tsunami of new tabloid falsehoods. In the short while they’ve been together, Gossip Cop has debunked countless bogus rumors about the couple. OK!’s affiliate publication the National Enquirer has been particularly enthusiastic about making up Affleck/de Armas rumors. In the past few weeks, we’ve busted stories from that tabloid about Affleck being jealous of de Armas’ male co-stars, about how they were “already fighting” due to his mental health struggles, and then how they “kissed and made up” after that first huge fight. These stories are absurd and obviously false each in their own special ways, and Gossip Cop will no doubt continue to debunk these silly rumors as the couple’s relationship goes on.