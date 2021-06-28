Gossip Cop

News

Bella Thorne Wears Sexy ‘Baywatch’ Inspired Swimsuit In Cheeky Instagram Pics

B
Brianna Morton
2:46 pm, June 28, 2021
Bella Thorne poses with her hand playfully over her mouth while wearing a black dress
(s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

Bella Thorne is smoking hot in her latest sultry upload to Instagram. The former Disney darling turned OnlyFans content creator posted a series of photos of herself wearing a familiar red one-piece bathing suit that did little to hide her luscious curves from view. It’s a good thing the Midnight Sun actress recently dyed her hair red, since no other color would fully suit this red hot look. 

Bella Thorne’s Red One-Piece Is Almost Skimpier Than A Bikini

In an Instagram post from over the weekend, Bella Thorne showed off her best Baywatch cosplay with a saucy red one-piece swimsuit. The 23-year-old actress channeled her inner Pamela Anderson, though she didn’t try her hand at the slow-motion beach running. Considering how well she pulled off this look, she’d probably have absolutely killed it. 

Thorne posed mainly on her knees to give her followers the best view possible of her high-cut, form-fitting swimsuit. The suit is so skimpy that it’s almost too risque for a public beach. The bottom strap is so thin that the area between Thorne’s thighs is almost exposed. One good wedgie and she’d be violating Instagram policy. 

True to the theme, she was on the beach by what looked to be a lifeguard stand. She wore a bright red whistle that largely faded into the red of her swimsuit as well as a white visor with “Lifeguard” written across the front of it in large, red letters. “POV you’re drowning and I choose to take a selfie instead of helping you,” Thorne cheekily wrote in the caption of the sexy photos. 

Thorne’s Cheekiest Post Yet?

Thorne seems to enjoy showing off her trim yet curvy figure, especially on Instagram. The actress/singer has never been all that shy about showing off some skin. In fact, this recent swimsuit photoshoot is actually pretty tame compared to some of the bikini pictures Thorne has shared in the past, including one cheeky shot of her rear end taken by a friend as they hung out on a boat. 

Thorne was wearing a thong bikini, which exposed her practically bare cheeks for the whole world to see. Obviously that didn’t daunt Thorne too much, since she captioned the pic, “Just a couple of peaches.” And what peaches they are.

