Bella Thorne Poses Pantsless In Sexy Instagram Snap

Bella Thorne posted a series of mirror selfies that showed off her insanely long legs. Though the former Disney actress recently dyed her hair red, she’s rocking a long, blonde wig in these photos and hinting that she might want to switch hair colors again soon. It’s admittedly hard to focus on her hair when she’s only wearing a t-shirt that leaves so much of her uncovered.

Bella Thorne Contemplates Hair Color In Sexy Pic

Almost every inch of Bella Thorne’s long, lovely legs are on display as she sits casually in front of a large, ornately framed mirror. The room she’s in looks like something out of a storybook, but it’s Thorne who commands attention in the series of photos, and she definitely doesn’t look like any fairy tale maiden we’ve ever heard of.

Thorne, who had previously broken the OnlyFans record for most money made in 24 hours, wears an oversized black t-shirt with white block lettering on the front. Her blonde wig stretches all the way to her navel and in the first photo, her legs are curled underneath her, showing off a flash of her curvy hip. The second picture in the post shows off even more. Thorne had to pull her shirt down a bit in the front to keep the photo Instagram friendly, though it’s still an incredibly sexy picture.

In the caption, Thorne celebrated the success of her most recent single, “Phantom,” then added, “Ps I know I JUST changed my hair but should I go blonde??” Clearly the singer is loving the blonde hair, which she’s often sported in the past. We do love her new look, which is a fiery, red ombre shade.

It’s hard to decide which color suits Thorne best because she looks amazing in both. That being said, her latest hair color is simply stunning. The way it almost glows in the sunlight should be illegal. Hopefully Thorne decides to stick with this color for at least a little while longer before she changes it up again.

More News From Gossip Cop

Sandra Bullock Married At Her Wyoming Ranch?



Lakiha Spicer: How Mike Tyson’s Wife Is The Perfect Match For His Wild Personality



Halle Berry’s Favorite Skin Tool Explains How She Looks Ageless At 54



Meghan Markle Confronted Queen Elizabeth, Told Her To ‘Drop Dead’?



Reports Claim Exes Blake Shelton And Miranda Lambert Still Have Major Drama