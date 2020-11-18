Ben Affleck Picked Up An Extreme Diet To Get Back Into Batman Shape: Report

The rest of the blurb is just as inaccurate and misleading. For one, it used a before photo from 2018, so it's not really all that shocking that he's changed in appearance since then. For two, Affleck is indeed set to once again become Batfleck in the DC Extended Universe, and he's also supposed to be involved with the reshoots for the 2021 release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. And while we'd love if there was something as exciting as a Justice League sequel in this rumor, we're going to chalk that line up as another mistake from the person who thought the beefiest version of Batman wouldn't eat carbs. It's presumably just a misunderstanding about the long-awaited Snyder cut.