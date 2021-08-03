Barefoot Jennifer Aniston Shows Rare Glimpse Of Toned Legs In Latest Photo Shoot

Jennifer Aniston broke the internet when she first appeared on Instagram in 2019. These days, the Friends star doesn’t post all that much, but when she does, it’s always worth a look. Her latest, posted this morning, is the legendary actress on the cover of InStyle.

Legs For Days

In the cover photo, Aniston is wearing all white in front of a mirror, staring off to the side. The white skirt she’s rocking highlights her incredibly toned legs as she sits barefoot with only her toes touching the rock floor. The only color in the outfit is a turquoise necklace that really pops over the white outfit. It’s really hard to believe how amazing Aniston looks at any age, much less 52.

Two other photos from the shoot are included in the post as well. The second shows a playful side of the actress, lying on a couch in a cute striped outfit. In the third, Jennifer Aniston is basking in the California sun, where a mid-thigh length skirt again shows off those incredible legs. All three photos ooze the height of fashion, as we’ve come to expect from the Hollywood legend.

Riding High

It’s been an incredible year for Jennifer Aniston. Not only was the long-awaited Friends reunion a huge hit on HBO Max, filling everyone with the best kind of nostalgic warmth after we all spend a year on our couch riding out the pandemic and binge-watching the ’90s hit, but she’s also filmed Season 2 of Apple TV+ hit The Morning Show, which drops in September, alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

