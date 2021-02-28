Barbra Streisand Wants To Direct A Movie Starring Eminem?

Is Barbra Streisand still obsessed with Eminem? In 2020, one magazine said that not only was the singer crazy about the rapper, but she was desperate to work with him. Gossip Cop takes a look back at the story.

Streisand ‘Swooned’ Over Eminem?

Last year, the Globe reported that the iconic singer was “swooning” over the hip-hop star. According to an insider, Streisand thought Eminem was “interesting and fascinating in an intense way, and also happened to think he was devilishly handsome. She listened to his music and rapped to his lyrics at home when she thinks no one is looking.”

The source further revealed that the actress thought Eminem was “extremely talented and has just the kind of screen presence she looks for in a star. She would love to direct him in a film. Barbra has let Eminem know she’ll meet him any day, any time.”

Barbra Streisand Is A Fan Of Emimen

Gossip Cop busted the story when it came out. We ran the report by an individual from Barbra Streisand’s camp who assured us the story wasn’t true. A year has gone by since we’ve investigated the account and it remains untrue. Gossip Cop surmised that the paper concocted the tale because of a brief exchange on social media between Eminem and Streisand at the time. The rapper won an Oscar for his song “Lose Yourself” in 2003 but was unable to attend the ceremony. The 8 Mile actor gave a surprise performance of the single at last year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Streisand reached out to Eminem by reposting the artist’s post and joked that she would present him with the award “next time.” Besides the two’s very quick conversation, there was nothing more to even suggest that the actress was “obsessed” with the rapper. Also, if Streisand was looking to film a project with the rapper, it would’ve been covered by more reliable industry outlets.

More Phony Stories About Barbra Streisand

Gossip Cop wasn’t surprised by the tabloid’s deception since it has been debunked so often by us. In 2018, the Globe asserted that Barbra Streisand was dying from a binge-eating disorder. Gossip Cop called out the absurd report at the time. There was no proof to even remotely suggest that the singer was dying or in bad health.

In 2020, the National Enquirer, a sister publication of the Globe, alleged that Streisand’s husband, James Brolin, was divorcing her. Gossip Cop clarified that the story wasn’t accurate and that the couple is still together.

