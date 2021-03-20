Barbra Streisand Treats Her Dogs Better Than Her Husband, James Brolin?

Does Barbra Streisand love her dogs more than her husband, James Brolin? One report claims Brolin is upset over all the attention she gives the dogs. Gossip Cop investigates.

Barbra Streisand, James Brolin “Fighting Like Cats And Dogs?”

According to The Globe, Barbra Streisand’s pampering of her dogs has upset James Brolin. A source says, “James likes pets too, as long as they know their palace – but Barbra’s dogs have the run of the house and he’s taken about all he can.” Streisand notoriously cloned her dog twice, so her love of dogs is indisputable.

A source says “it’s true Barbra treats the dogs better than she does James, and she will interrupt whatever he’s saying if she hears one of them whimpering.” Streisand even allows her dogs on the bed, where an insider says “they hog the covers and steal his pillow. James wakes up cranky and shivering.” Streisand spares no expense on the dogs, and it’s allegedly driving Brolin up the wall.

Impossible Insight

Gossip Cop wants to focus on the claim that three Coton de Tulear’s, maybe 10 pounds each, have the strength to “hog the covers and steal” the pillow of a fully grown adult. At worst, they’d be in the way, but are they coordinating with one another to peel the covers off of him? Furthermore, how would the Globe know what happens in their bedroom at all?

We busted OK! last week for the exact same story, which is really peculiar. There’s been no legitimate news about Streisand’s dogs recently, so this whole narrative has come out of nowhere. Streisand and Brolin have been happily married for over 22 years, most of which have included dogs in the house. Why is this suddenly an issue?

Brolin publically defended Streisand for cloning her dog. He said cloning a pet will “be like driving into 7-eleven” someday. He’s publicly supported her dogs in the past, so it’s safe to say this tabloid has no idea what it’s talking about.

More Tall Tails

Tabloids are desperate for drama between Streisand and Brolin. We busted the National Enquirer recently for saying the stock market would split them up, which was similarly a total fabrication. Just because Steisand trades stocks and owns dogs doesn’t mean they’re destroying her marriage.

As for the Globe, it once claimed Streisand wanted to film a movie starring Eminem, but that never amounted to anything. It also claimed in 2018 that the Yentl star would die of an eating divorce. Obviously, it has no real insight into Streisand whatsoever. Since this story’s evidence is impossible to believe, Gossip Cop is debunking this bizarre story.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Headed For $270 Million Divorce, ‘Living Separate Lives’



Last Chance To Get 40% Off FabFitFun Spring Box – Check Out Our Top Picks!



Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal Baby’s Name?



Dolly Parton Made ‘Vaccine Shirts’ The Top Item You Need In Your Wardrobe Right Now



Could Tucker Carlson Be Canceled With Kayleigh McEnany’s Arrival At Fox?