Barbra Streisand, James Brolin On The Brink Of Divorce? The Latest Reports

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin will celebrate 23 years of marriage in 2021. By most accounts, the couple is still very happy together. The tabloids sing a very different tune, however, and continuously claim that Brolin and Streisand are on the verge of divorce. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about Streisand and Brolin’s marriage and if it’s everything it seems to be.

Fury over Retirement Refusal

Back in 2019, the National Enquirer claimed that Barbra Streisand was furious because James Brolin “refuses to retire.” A so-called source said, “Barbra thinks they’re at a place in their lives when they should be focusing on each other – not extending their professional resumes.” As Brolin went to work on Life in Pieces, Streisand “wants him to stop working now and focus on her, but he’s loving being a star again.” Gossip Cop was quick to point out that Streisand hasn’t retired either. She still tours. We also checked in with a source close to the situation who assured us this story was fabricated.

Blindsided By Divorce Papers

In another misleading story, the National Enquirer struck again with a cover story about Streisand being blindsided by Brolin’s divorce papers. An alleged source said, “Barbra couldn’t believe what she was reading.” The papers were from 1984 when Brolin and Jane Agee got divorced. This was a bait and switch story that misled people into spending money on a magazine. The cheating scandal discussed in the article predates his relationship with Streisand by a decade, so Gossip Cop easily debunked the story.

Streisand Addicted To Stocks?

Did you know that Barbra Streisand has done pretty well in the stock market? The Enquirer took this fun fact and spun it out of control. An insider said “Barbra has made millions on stocks and bond trading,” but it was taking a toll on her marriage. Her trading addiction meant she had less time for Brolin, and a source said he “gets frustrated because when Barbra is immersed in the trading, she spends hours and hours monitoring stocks.” Gossip Cop pointed out that Brolin also trades stocks, and they’ve been doing so since at least 1999. We busted this story for misrepresenting Streisand’s relationship to stocks.

The Dogs Or Brolin

According to OK!, Streisand was letting her dogs run the house, much to Brolin’s chagrin. A source said, “James likes the pets as long as they know their place, but he feels Barbra treats them better than him.” An insider said “the way Babs fusses over her fur babies is really driving him nuts,” for she’ll start “talking to the pups in the middle of a conversation.” Gossip Cop pointed out how ridiculous this whole story is. Streisand is a well-known dog-loved, but that doesn’t come at the expense of her marriage. She and Brolin still do loads of activities together, and the dogs aren’t getting in the way.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Headed For $270 Million Divorce, ‘Living Separate Lives’

Ashley Graham Normalizes Armpit Hair In Stunning Instagram Photo

James Brolin Threatening To Leave Barbra Streisand Over Her Dogs?

Royal Baby Boom? Report Says Princess Beatrice And Kate Middleton Also Are Pregnant After Princess Eugenie Gave Birth Last Month

Kathie Lee Gifford ‘Iced Out’ Of Hoda Kotb’s Wedding Party?