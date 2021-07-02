Barbra Streisand, James Brolin ‘Drifting Apart’ In Marriage?

Are James Brolin and Barbra Streisand breaking up? One report says her reclusive ways are going to break the marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Trouble In Paradise’

According to the Globe, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin are too different to co-exist. She prefers to stay inside, while he craves socializing. A source says, “It’s true they were stuck together during the lockdown and made the most of it, but since LA opened up again, James has been making up for lost time socially.”

Brolin is reportedly going out nearly every night, but Streisand is nowhere to be seen. The Funny Girl star “has always been on the shy and reclusive side, in spite of her Hollywood fame and fortune and opinionated personality,” a source explains. Streisand’s agoraphobic tendencies have apparently taken over her life thanks to COVID-19, and she’d now prefer to only see her most trusted loved ones rather than go outside.

Brolin, on the other hand, has “become a master of the social scene in Malibu and beyond,” a spy says. His friendship with Robert Downey Jr. exists completely outside the marriage and shows his disdain for being cooped up. A source concludes that this difference in attitude “could spell trouble down the road in their marriage.”

What’s Going On With Barbra Streisand?

Did you catch the blatant potshot at Streisand’s “opinionated personality”? That has nothing to do with the story at hand and only exposes how little this tabloid thinks of Streisand.

Brolin and Streisand have been married for over twenty years now. If they had fundamentally clashing personalities as the Globe alleges, then there would have been major issues long ago. Furthermore, Streisand’s been extremely famous since the 1960s, so she’d have as good an understanding of how to survive Hollywood parties as anyone on the planet.

Brolin recently opened up on The Talk about how the pandemic has brought him and Streisand closer together. He said, “She gets me up and doing things I wouldn’t normally accomplish and it’s like a perfect situation, the two of us.” He makes it sound like it’s Streisand who pushes Brolin out of his comfort zone which is the exact opposite of what this tabloid alleges.

Other Streisand Stories

This tabloid maintains that Streisand is obsessed with Eminem, has a deadly eating disorder, and loves her dogs more than her husband. This coverage is impossible to take seriously. The Globe clearly has no real insight into Streisand and Brolin’s lives whatsoever. Since Brolin lives in a “perfect situation,” this drifting story must be completely false.

