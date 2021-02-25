Barbara Palvin Posts Pantsless Pic To Promote Fashion Show

Barbara Palvin, like most people, is thinking about where life would be if the pandemic wasn’t still affecting nearly every aspect of everything. The 27-year-old model posted a photo clad in a bright hoodie and sleek blue shoes, noting that she was thinking about Milan Fashion Week while reclining outdoors.

Palvin shared the picture with the caption, “Missing Milan Fashion week” with an added emoji. The model had her hair in cute twin braids and wore a sly smile. Her piercing eyes leave no question as to how well she’s honed her runway look. Though Palvin obviously wishes there could be normal fashion week, she used the post to promote the Etro Show instead. Her chic hoodie is, of course, from the fashion brand and includes the leaping winged horse on front.

Barbara Palvin has the distinction of being the first Hungarian Victoria’s Secret Angel and has appeared on multiple covers of fashion magazines due to her popularity and unique looks. She’s also dabbled in acting, but her career in the fashion world unsurprisingly takes up far more of her time given her success.

Palvin has been dating Suite Life of Zack & Cody star Dylan Sprouse for years now, and the two seem to be one of the happiest and most low-key couples in Hollywood. Though Sprouse is more focused on his own passion projects like his brewery and comic series, Barbara Palvin’s busy career hasn’t stopped from being his biggest supporter. The two currently live together in Brooklyn.

