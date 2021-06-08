Barack Obama’s Marriage To Michelle In Trouble?

Barack and Michelle Obama have enjoyed a cozy and lucrative post-presidency, as they’re both award-winning producers, podcasters, and best-selling authors. However, Barack has admitted that the marriage hasn’t always been perfect, and the tabloids tell a very unhappy story. Here are some stories we’ve investigated about Barack and Michelle fighting.

Barack ‘Slapped’ WIth Divorce

In 2019, the Globe claimed Barack was serving Michelle with divorce papers after learning that she was consulting lawyers of her own. The bombshell report claimed the “toxic marriage of convenience” was coming to an end. Barack was refusing to pay alimony, and was done with Michelle’s “luxury-loving ways.” The only real evidence this tabloid had were recent photos of Barack and Michelle without wedding rings on. In reality, Michelle removed hers for a workout and Barack often removes his when he’s shaking hands. There are far more photos of the rings on their fingers than off. This was just a made-up cover story designed to sell magazines.

Michelle Resents Motherhood

In her memoir Becoming, Michelle detailed how she had to put her own career on hold so Barack could achieve his dreams. The Globe took this feeling and twisted it into a story about Michelle resenting her family. A source said, “Even after she became the first lady, Michelle felt like she was cheated, and she never let Barack forget it!”

This was an inflammatory story that pulled quotes out of context. In the book, Michelle writes, “I wanted a baby. It was a need that had been there forever.” She loves her children and her husband. This tabloid deliberately robbed Michelle’s words of context to sell a hateful story.

Michelle Wanted To Murder Her Husband

In a similar story, the Globe once again used Michelle’s words out of context. It claimed Michelle shockingly “confessed she’s actually considered pushing her husband out a window.” She felt “cheated” out of a career and was sick of waiting for Barack to come home after work. This story came about after Conan O’Brien appeared on The Michelle Obama Podcast. The two made jokes about keeping Barack humble. O’Brien, not Michelle, said “you’re trying to push him out a window occasionally,” as if to say he was the butt of the joke. This was yet another devious story that withheld critical context.

‘Cheated’ By Marriage

The National Enquirer recapped the Michelle Obama Podcast as well. It claimed she felt cheated by marrying Barack. In a story you should know by heart by now, the tabloid said she was not happy about living in her husband’s shadow and putting her own aspirations on hold. A source said Barack “persuaded her into birthing and raising their daughters, while he focused on rising in the political ranks.”

Barack reportedly wanted a family because “he knew it would help him politically,” which is just a slimy way to discuss actual human beings. In her own words, Michelle made it clear that she felt balancing kids and a career was impossible. In her own words, she said Barack never said “You have to quit your job.” It was her idea, so this story is ridiculous.

Marriage Hanging By A Thread

In an outright sexist story that weaponized outdated gender norms, the Globe claimed Barack was now playing “second banana [to] his ambitious wife.” Barack was great in Washington but was apparently floundering in Los Angeles as a producer. Michelle, meanwhile, was spellbinding. A source says, “She can talk money and projects and has a gazillion ideas,” although it remains unclear how this source could know this. This dumb story literally said Barack’s “not wearing the pants anymore.” This was little more than a hit piece attacking Barack for somehow allowing his wife to become successful. Barack and Michelle share success and are a team.

Attacking The Children

For a tabloid as gross as The Globe, not even the children are off-limits. It claimed Malia Obama had broken off her engagement with Rory Farquharson. The Harvard students were secretly engaged, but then he was “caught on camera cuddling another beauty.” The tabloid could provide no other information about this photograph. Barack was apparently delight by this turn of events with a source saying he was “relieved the guy is gone.” Over a year after this story came out, Malia and Farquharson are still together. They still aren’t engaged, so this whole narrative is bogus.

College Admissions Scandal?

As Lori Loughlin was taken down a peg, opportunistic tabloids accused the Obamas of participating in the college admissions scandal. The Globe claimed Malia was guilty by association, for she once equipped Gordon Ernst as a tennis coach. Ernst was charged in March 2019 with “taking $2.7 million in payoffs over six years” to get unqualified kids into elite schools. The connection is real, but Malia did not get into Harvard for tennis. The outlet even admitted as such but chose to attack her anyway. This tabloid has revealed time and again that it knows nothing about the Obama family.

Barack and Michelle Obama seem unbothered by the neverending negative press. Despite all the reports of familial strife, they look quite happy.

Gossip Cop has seen more divorce stories and fights between the Obamas than you can shake a stick at. These attacks are as frequent as they are untrustworthy.

