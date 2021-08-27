Barack Obama Turns His Back On Former Allies Over Pandemic Party?

Was Barack Obama trying to send a message with his recent birthday bash that the rules don’t apply to him? One tabloid insists the former president is convinced he can do whatever he wants. Gossip Cop investigates.

Barack Obama Behaving Like An ‘Overage Frat Boy’?

The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports former United States President Barack Obama is overcompensating for his insecurities by ignoring COVID-19 regulations. Obama and his family recently celebrated his 60th birthday party with an extravagant party. The guest list was packed full with A-list celebrities, none of whom were required to wear masks. The “potential super-spreader event” drew plenty of controversy, but the tabloid insists it was all to send a message.

A Beverly Hills-based psychiatrist — most famous for their controversial takes on how video games are somehow correlated with sexual assault — weighs in on the matter. “Obama has become increasingly convinced he can do anything and get away with it!” exclaims the doctor, “He never suffered any consequences while in the White House, and as the years pass, he doesn’t even try to hide his outrageous behavior. In fact, he flaunts it to prove he’s still the most powerful man in the world!”

Barack Obama ‘Lords’ Birthday Bash Over Joe Biden?

The psychiatrist insists Obama’s behavior is a sign of his deep-rooted insecurities. Apparently, the former president suffers from imposter syndrome, meaning he doesn’t feel like he deserves the power and influence he’s been given. “Obama allowed the people who got behind him during his political career to convince him, superficially, that he is brilliant and a very powerful man,” the doctor explains, “But since he doesn’t really believe this about himself, he has to keep doing things to prove he can manipulate everybody and therefore, must be special.”

Then, a radio host-turned NYC mayoral candidate offers some insight into Obama’s relationship with Joe Biden. “Their relationship got worse when Joe co-opted ‘Obamacare,’ calling his version of the health plan ‘Bidencare.’ Obamacare was Obama’s legacy and he was infuriated!” reveals the Republican politician. “His ego is so enormous he considered it a personal insult that Joe would even think to claim he had a better version!”

Barack Obama’s ‘Ego Problems’ Making Enemies?

So, is it true Obama is trying to make himself appear more powerful by throwing big parties and breaking all the rules? Of course not. First of all, the Obamas took plenty of safety measures for their party. Along with requiring proof of vaccinations, the Obamas also required their guests to submit proof of their negative COVID-19 tests. These are extensive measures for someone trying to “flaunt” their disregard for the rules.

Furthermore, it’s been over two weeks since the event, and not a single COVID case has been reported among the Obamas’ guests. Obviously, the Obamas were careful and made sure their guests stayed safe while at the party. This simply doesn’t fit with the magazine’s narrative.

Outside of the claims of a few wholly unrelated and untrustworthy “sources,” there’s nothing to suggest there’s any tension between Obama and Biden. Ahead of Obama’s party, a White House official said on behalf of Biden, “While President Biden is unable to attend this weekend, he looks forward to catching up with former President Obama soon and properly welcoming him into the over-60 club.” Furthermore, Biden recorded a message for Obama that was played at the gathering. Obviously, there are no hard feelings between Obama and his former VP, let alone any of his other friends.

The Tabloid On Barack Obama

This is the third story we’ve covered that claims Obama and Biden were butting heads over the birthday bash. Earlier this month, the Globe reported Biden was furious with Obama over his party. Then the Globe followed the story up with another claimed Obama was “flaunting” pandemic rules with his gathering. Both of those stories were similarly false and were simply trying to demonize Obama and cast doubt on he and Biden’s friendship.

But the National Enquirer has also proved untrustworthy when it comes to the Obama family. The tabloid is constantly claiming Barack and Michelle Obama are divorcing. Last year, the magazine alleged Michelle felt “cheated” by Barack. Then the outlet reported Michelle had given Obama a $175 million divorce ultimatum. The publication even claimed Michelle was getting a $1 million makeover to save her marriage. Obviously, the tabloid has no insight into the Obamas’ lives or even their parties.