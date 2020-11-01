Barack Obama Served Michelle With Divorce Papers, Ending 'Toxic Marriage Of Convenience': Report

Last year, a tabloid claimed that former President Barack Obama “slapped” his wife of nearly 30 years, Michelle Obama, with divorce papers following a series of nasty fights. At the heart of the problem between them was Michelle’s lavish lifestyle, sources divulged, as well as Barack’s supposedly wandering eye. Gossip Cop dismissed the rumors at the time, but we’re taking a look back at the story to see if recent events will cause us to reassess our original judgement.
The Globe reported last November that Barack Obama “slapped” Michelle Obama with divorce papers as a result of the two’s endless bickering. The feeling was apparently mutual, since sources for the tabloid tattled that Michelle had already been in the process of meeting with lawyers and drawing up divorce papers of her own to end the couple's “toxic marriage of convenience.” The source explained,
Michelle had divorce papers drawn up by her lawyers, and the word is Barack has taken things a step further by serving Michelle with papers of his own.
The couple had apparently long resigned themselves to their “marriage of convenience,” but now that Barack was out of the White House and seemingly done with politics, “the optics don’t matter anymore,” the insider confided. Barack was allegedly refusing to pay any alimony to Michelle to further support her “luxury-loving ways” and wouldn’t give into her demands for the couple’s waterfront property in Martha’s Vineyard.
Michelle had a few tricks up her sleeve in case Barack continued trying to play “hardball,” including releasing information about his alleged infidelity. “She has a network of spies keeping their eyes on Barack, and she’s kept notes about his infidelity,” snitched one source before adding,
If Barack and his lawyers try to hold back his millions, Michelle will reveal his affairs with a string of famous women – and she’s been calling them to say she intends to name names! You can imagine the problems that could cause.
The main evidence, outside of the unverified and anonymous sources quoted by the tabloid, are two photos featuring Michelle Obama without her wedding ring and another of Barack Obama not wearing his. Seriously, that’s the only proof the outlet provided of these bombshell claims of infidelity and infighting plaguing one of the most famous couples in the world.
At the time, Gossip Cop pointed out that the likeliest reason Michelle wasn’t wearing a wedding ring in the photo indicated by the Globe was because she was working out, and it’s incredibly common for people to remove jewelry, especially sentimental jewelry like wedding rings, during a workout. As for Barack’s missing ring, he often removes his ring before speaking engagements and meet-and-greets, like the one he was headed to in the photo, to keep it safe. One year after the story was published, it’s even more clear that it was total nonsense from the very start. Barack and Michelle Obama continue to be happily married, despite this tabloid’s efforts to incite drama where there’s obviously none.
That’s par for the course for this tabloid, Gossip Cop has found. After all, this is the same outlet that claimed Barack Obama hated his daughter Malia’s boyfriend because the youngster was British. We could find absolutely no evidence to support this bizarre claim and determined it was false. This was also not the first time the Globe claimed Barack and Michelle were headed for a divorce. The outlet once again pushed the narrative that because the two had been seen not wearing their wedding rings, they were not getting along. That report was also false, as are most stories out of this shady gossip rag.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.