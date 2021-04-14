Barack Obama Refusing To Pay For Malia’s Wedding To Rory Farquharson?

Does former President Barack Obama, who, mind you, campaigned on the nation deriving strength from the diversity of the population really hate his daughter Malia Obama’s supposed fiance Rory Farquharson for no other reason than he’s British? Last year, one tabloid suggested so. Gossip Cop looks back on this story to shed light on the truth.

Bashing the Brits

In December of 2019, Globe reported a story claiming the former president was furious that his oldest wild child Malia intended to marry fellow Harvard student Farquharson because he’s British. Supposed sources said that Obama has bad feelings towards Britain and thought of the U.S.-U.K. alliance as a total joke. Reasoning that his heritage is Kenyan and the United Kingdom colonized Kenya, “the way Barack sees it, the Brits have thought themselves superior to the world,” an insider dished.

Thus, the former president was disappointed by the pending elegant English wedding and incensed by the relationship in general. Another tipster tattled, “Barack has confronted his daughter and told her in no uncertain terms he’s not paying for the wedding! Judging by his reaction, he may not even walk her down the aisle.”

Unconfirmed Engagement

There was and still is plenty wrong with this story. First of all, Malia Obama has never confirmed an engagement to Farquharson. So, how could Mr. Obama refuse to pay for a wedding that isn’t yet pending? Secondly, many other sources discuss how after spending some quality time together, he, in fact, now officially approves of his daughter’s boyfriend. Plus, it’s completely normal for a father to feel protective of their daughter without it meaning that he hates him.

Bad Blood With Britain?

Moving on to the whole bad blood with England hoopla, this notion is quite unsubstantiated. Yes, Mr. Obama turned a few heads early on in his term when he removed a bust of Winston Churchill from the White House and returned it to the United Kingdom. However, the bust was actually a loaner from Prime Minister Tony Blair to President George W. Bush, expected to be returned when he left office. As mentioned, critics frequently cited Mr. Obama’s Kenyan heritage as evidence of resentment towards the UK, but there’s approximately zero hard evidence to corroborate this sentiment.

Elsewhere in the story, the tabloid claims that the Obama parents ridiculed Farquharson’s prep school education and felt betrayed by her choice of suitor. This is literally comical considering the eldest daughter attended Harvard University and previously attended the same private school as the children of Bill Clinton, Richard Nixon, and Teddy Roosevelt. If they were really that worried about prep school kids, they sure failed at keeping her away from that environment. However, it’s obvious the tabloid simply made up these rumors.

Gossip Cop basically had a heyday busting this story. The outlet made it too easy! In fact, the month before this headline emerged, we busted an article from the same tabloid that claimed Barack and Michelle had met Rory and liked him. And wow, this particular outlet has a propensity towards wrongly discussing the Obama family. It wrongly accused Malia Obama of being caught up in the Harvard bribe scandal and has suggested that Barack and Michelle were getting a $150 million divorce. Gossip Cop assures our readers that this story is absurd and will happily continue debunking this outlet’s phony claims, as it’s obviously Obama-obsessed. If only they could be as obsessed with the truth!

