Barack Obama Nets Award Nomination For LeBron James

Griffin Matis
3:40 pm, February 26, 2021
side by side photos of LeBron James smiling and Barack Obama smiling
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com, Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.com)

It may not come as a surprise that the collaboration between Barack Obama and LeBron James had a massive impact. The two sat down for a conversation on James’ HBO show to talk about the 2020 election and why it was such a uniquely pivotal event for the country. The interview obviously went well, as the episode in question has now picked up an impressive nomination just in time for awards season.

As a result of Obama’s appearance on James’ The Shop: Uninterrupted, the program nabbed a nomination for Outstanding Sports Program at the Producers Guild of America Awards. The program, which is on its third season, features James and his longtime business manager and friend Maverick Carter discussing events with other stars in barbershops. It’s been praised for its use of a personal environment that gives fans the feeling like they’re listening in on genuine and honest conversations between superstars. The PGA nomination for its special with Barack Obama is its first.

The previous episodes have featured a variety of big names, including Patrick Mahomes, Chadwick Boseman, Don Cheadle, Jon Stewart, Antonio Brown, Kevin Hart, and Rob Gronkowski, although it’s hard to say that any celebrity could compete with the 44th President of the United States.

HBO unsurprisingly dominated the nominations, with the other PGA nominees for Outstanding Sports Program being Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, and Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe. YouTube’s Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics is the sole non-HBO series nominated.

