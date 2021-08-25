Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Barack Obama Mocking Joe Biden After ‘Flaunting’ Pandemic Rules For Party?

A
Ariel Gordon
8:00 am, August 25, 2021
Barack Obama and Joe Biden walking together in black suits
(J. Scott Applewhite - Pool/Getty Images)

Is Barack Obama sending a message that he and President Joe Biden are no longer friends? One tabloid cover story insists Biden has declared the former president “Public Enemy No. 1” after his recent birthday bash. Gossip Cop investigates.

President Joe Biden ‘Blows Fuse’ Over Obama’s Party?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports United States President Joe Biden is locked in a nasty feud with former President Barack Obama. Their dispute is primarily over Obama’s recent 60th birthday bash. The Obamas reportedly hosted a laundry list of celebrities at their Martha’s Vineyard residence, none of whom were required to wear masks. According to the report, Biden refused to attend and “sounded health alarms” over the party.

Another insider muses, “Obama throwing a party that ignores the CDC’s guidelines is a shot across Joe’s bow. It just goes to show you how far their relationship has deteriorated.” But the magazine relents, admitting that a spokesperson denied the claim that the Obamas violated CDC guidelines. “This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place,” the spokesperson explained.

Biden Calls Barack Obama An ‘Elitist Hollywood Snob’?

So, is it true Joe Biden has turned his back on his old friend Barack Obama? Of course not. While it’s true Obama faced some criticism for his party, none of these critiques have been traced back to Biden. According to all available information, the Obamas did take the necessary precautions to ensure the party was safe from COVID. It’s now been two weeks since the party and not a single COVID case has been associated with the gathering.

Furthermore, the magazine doesn’t provide a shred of evidence to suggest Biden was in any way upset with Obama. In fact, the tabloid ignores many facts to the contrary. A White House official said on behalf of Biden, “While President Biden is unable to attend this weekend, he looks forward to catching up with former President Obama soon and properly welcoming him into the over 60 club.”

Furthermore, shortly after the bash, People reported that Biden wasn’t totally absent from Obama’s party. Apparently, Biden filmed a short video for Obama that was played at the party. While Biden wasn’t able to attend in person, his presence was still felt. Given this context, there’s absolutely nothing to suggest there’s any tension between Biden and Obama.

The Tabloid On The Obama Family

It’s hard to trust anything the Globe says about the Obamas. Earlier this year, the magazine reported Michelle Obama was ready to retire from the limelight. Then the outlet claimed Michelle had “gone Hollywood” and was angering her husband with her spending habits. And this wasn’t even the first time the magazine claimed Joe Biden was furious with Barack Obama over his birthday party. Obviously, the Globe can’t be trusted when it comes to Obama.

More News From Gossip Cop

