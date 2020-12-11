Barack Obama Marriage To Michelle 'Splittering' Over Book Sales?

Michelle Obama penned one of the most popular books of the decade, Becoming. Her husband, former President Barack Obama, is currently doing press to promote his enormously successful memoir A Promised Land. One tabloid claims the two are now bickering over who can sell more books. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the Globe, “Bragging” Barack is opening “old wounds and [is] once again [pushing] the cranky couple toward a final marriage crisis.” Sources tell the tabloid that Barack is mean about the fact that his memoir has outsold Michelle’s when comparing first week sales. He told Jimmy Kimmel “I’m not rubbing it in over dinner,” but an insider tells the tabloid that “he definitely was rubbing it in, at least in Michelle’s view.”
“Barack’s boasts are a sign of just how rocky their relationship has become,” and Michelle “wants more respect.” The tabloid then runs through its other stories about these two that led to this point, including when Michelle admitted she “wanted to push Barack out of the window.” At this point, Michelle “may look to strike out on her own!”
The Obama family isn’t One Direction. People aren’t going to leave it to get a bit more notoriety. This tabloid wants you to believe that Barack is openly belittling his wife of 28 years because his memoir sold more units in its first week than her bestselling memoir. Gossip Cop doubts that very much, and doubts even more than the two would actually break-up over it.
Gossip Cop wants to point out immediately that you can’t “once again” push toward a “final marriage crisis.” You could push toward another crisis, but if this keeps happening then there’s no finality. The tabloid is trying to argue the two are once again at the brink of divorce, but it’s immediately hard to believe the tabloid when, but its own admission, this isn’t the first time it’s made this claim.
We’re more inclined to believe the words coming from Barack before we’d believe these so-called “insiders.” Obama’s comments on Jimmy Kimmell were clearly made in jest. Michelle made a lovely Instagram post supporting her husband’s new memoir while expounding on how excited she is for him to feel what she did when Becoming came out.
It’s impossible to read this and think these two are on the brink of divorce. This is just the mad ramblings of a tabloid that hates the Obama family.
Globe claimed Barack was seeking a $150 million divorce last year. One month later, the tabloid advanced its phony narrative and said he “slapped” Michelle with divorce papers. They didn’t get a divorce, so obviously these reports were completely made-up.
As for that comment about throwing Barack out of the window? Gossip Cop busted that story too, as the tabloid lifted a joke out of context and made a sinister narrative around it. Of course, there was no defenestration. More sinister was when this tabloid said Michelle regrets becoming a mother. She loves her daughters, and it’s heinous to suggest otherwise.
This tabloid clearly has it out for the Obama family, so you shouldn’t believe a word they have to say about them. Becoming remains a phenomenon while Promised Land had an incredible first week, but there are no divorces to come from competing sales.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
