Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Does Barack Obama hate his daughter Malia’s supposed fiancé Rory Farquharson because he’s British? That tabloid article is one in a series of ridiculous claims about Malia Obama and her boyfriend – who aren’t even engaged, by the way. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to an article in the Globe published last December, “Brit-bashing Barack” is “furious as wild child Malia intends to wed fellow Harvard student Rory Farquharson,” who comes from England. Supposed “sources” speaking to the unreliable tabloid claim that the former president “has bad feelings towards Britain” and “thought of the U.S.-U.K. alliance as a total joke… the way Barack sees it, the Brits have thought themselves superior to the world.” The tabloid cites the president’s Kenyan heritage as the primary reason for his alleged hatred of Britain, which colonized Kenya.

The young couple, the tabloid continues, is now planning an “elegant English wedding,” and Malia’s father is “disappointed” and “incensed” by the match. “Barack has confronted his daughter and told her in no uncertain terms he’s not paying for the wedding!” the tipster finishes. “Judging by his reaction, he may not even walk her down the aisle.”

Where to begin? To start off with, there’s the assumption that President Obama hates Britain, which goes back to the beginning of his presidency for reasons that are largely unsubstantiated. Early on, Obama raised eyebrows by removing a bust of Winston Churchill from the White House and returning it to Britain. His critics at the time also brought up his Kenyan heritage as evidence of resentment against the U.K., but in fact the bust was a loaner from Prime Minister Tony Blair to President George W. Bush, and its return was expected when Bush left office. It was a total non-story, but it has led to the continued characterization of Obama as harboring personal resentment against Britain.

Let’s move on to other falsehoods. At one point, a questionable insider says that in private, Barack and Michelle “make fun of Rory’s prep school education” and feel “betrayed” by Malia’s engagement. Elsewhere, however, the tabloid says that Michelle “isn’t taking sides for the moment.” So, which is it? Also, Malia is a student at Harvard University and previously attended the same private school as the children of Bill Clinton, Richard Nixon, and Teddy Roosevelt, so if the President and First Lady were really trying to keep her away from members of the “elite” like Farquharson, they’ve already failed miserably. Of course, they weren’t trying to do that anyway.

Oh, and there’s the engagement claim. No matter what stage Malia and Farquharson are at in their relationship, it’s clear that the Globe has no insight into it whatsoever. Gossip Cop debunked another article from the unreliable tabloid that was published the month before this one, which claimed that Barack and Michelle “have met Rory and like him.” So, do they like him, or do they hate him because he’s British and stuck up? Just a few weeks ago, the outlet was back with a story alleging that the couple had broken things off – funny how their entire engagement began and ended without any other outlet, trustworthy or otherwise, reporting on it.



It’s obvious that this magazine has no idea what it’s talking about when it comes to the Obamas – but it does love talking about them. Gossip Cop earlier debunked an article suggesting that Malia was “caught up” in last year’s college admissions bribery scandal; she wasn’t. And in the span of just a few weeks last fall, the outlet printed phony stories alleging Barack and Michelle were getting a $150 million divorce, and then claimed they were “drawing up” divorce papers against each other. These claims, like the one about Barack Obama “hating” Malia’s boyfriend, are completely absurd.