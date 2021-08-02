Barack Obama Defying CDC By Throwing 60th Birthday Party With 500 Guest?

Barack Obama turns 60 years old this week and is naturally having a birthday party. His long guest list is getting attacked for violating CDC guidelines. Gossip Cop has the story.

Party Of The Century

Barack Obama is holding his 60th birthday this week at his mansion on Martha’s Vineyard. The guest list is about 500 people deep, with 200 staff members on hand to help out. Guests will include Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and Peal Jam.

In an ordinary year, this would not be a nonstory. However, the Daily Mail points out that the shindig could violate CDC guidance. The director of the National Institutes of Health recently advised against large parties: “if there were 100 people, and, of course, how are you really going to be sure about people’s vaccination status?” Obama is going to have a COVID coordinator to ensure safety, but it’s unclear if testing, vaccinations, or masks will be mandatory.

Partisan Attack

This article doesn’t really care if COVID-19 regulations are being broken; it just wants to attack President Obama. It’s loaded with conservative tweets attacking both democrats for being generally “loathsome.” It equates a private birthday party with a maximum of 1000 people to voting, where you could reach millions.

The Boston Red Sox has been playing in front of full crowds of over 35,000 for months now. Concerts are back. Football will be back soon enough. There are events happening all over the country that don’t have nearly as many regulations as this private birthday party, but of course, the ire is reserved for Obama.

No Rules Broken

There’s a big difference between guidelines and guidance. The article cites a recent COVID-19 outbreak on Cape Cod and recent words from Governor Charlie Baker as evidence that Obama is doing something wrong. However, Baker hasn’t formally changed any COVID-19 rules. If Obama wants to invite all of his friends to a birthday party at his private home, then there’s nothing he’s legally doing wrong whatsoever.

Is it a good idea to have a big birthday party in the era of COVID-19? No, absolutely not. Is Obama actually violating any proper regulations? No, absolutely not.

A second lockdown could be imminent because of the delta variant, but Obama will have his party before that could go into effect. The Daily Mail wants to attack Obama for the sake of attacking Obama, but ultimately, he’s just a private citizen paying for a birthday party with his own money.

