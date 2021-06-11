Barack Obama Angry Michelle Has ‘Gone Hollywood,’ Spending Too Much Money?

Are Barack and Michelle Obama fighting over money? One report says Michelle has changed since getting to Hollywood, and Barack’s not happy about it. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Obamas Go Hollywood’

According to the Globe, Michelle and Barack Obama are recklessly spending money in a desperate attempt to, as a source put it, “impress filthy rich showbiz friends and justify their position atop the entertainment industry’s A-list.” Michelle is taking her new job as a producer very seriously, and Barack is only playing along to save his marriage.

Michelle is “splurging on diamonds and pearls and designer clothes,” a source says, so she can appear fancier in front of power brokers. She’s even collecting art, a snitch says, “because that’s what all their philanthropist friends are doing.” This tabloid has already pointed out that Barack hates this new lifestyle, but Michelle is determined to become a true Hollywood power couple.

Completely Inaccurate

If Michelle really is “splurging on diamonds and pearls and designer clothes,” then where is the evidence? You won’t be able to find any proof of these claims anywhere because it’s completely made up. A glance at Michelle’s Instagram shows not diamonds, but sweatshirts supporting Vanessa Bryant’s Sports Foundation.

Michelle famously has her own style, and she’s not going to completely change herself just to fit in. Gossip Cop already busted the background about Barack hating Hollywood, as he and Michelle are as happy as ever. There’s also no proof that the documentary-producing Obamas are secretly trying to become as powerful as Disney or something: they have a vision of what they want to make, and they’re doing it.

What makes this whole story really unbelievable is that Barack and Michelle Obama have had a presence in Hollywood going back to his presidency. Barack was the first sitting President to go on the Tonight Show, and he’s gone vacationing with George Clooney. He’s a politician with decades of schmoozing experience and friends already in place: he’s going to be just fine.

Other Tall Tales

The Globe despises the Obamas and attacks them on an almost weekly basis. It claimed Barack served Michelle with divorce papers, but they’re still together. They were also apparently fighting over book sales, and even contemplating murder, according to the disreputable paper. There’s no insight here whatsoever, as it’s just bogus story after bogus story.

If Michelle was really spending too much money, then there would surely be loads of photos of her decked out in diamonds and furs. That’s not her personality at all, and no such photos exist. This is just another illogical hit piece from an outlet with hate in its heart.

