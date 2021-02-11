Bam Margera's Disturbing Video Has Fans Very Worried

Bam Margera's recently deleted videos have fans extremely concerned about the skater's health and future involvement in the Jackass franchise. The star comes close to sobbing while talking about the difficult procedures he's had to go through to work on the Jackass films and how frustrated he is with the restrictions specifically put on him.
In the selfie video, Margera admits to having eight drinks and asks why his drinking is of any concern to anyone. He also explains that Paramount required him to send them videos of him taking antidepressants in the morning, blowing into a breathalyzer, and being randomly paged to report to a doctor's office for a urine test within a certain time frame regardless of where he was or what he was doing. He also expresses frustration with having to pay out of pocket for multiple stints in rehab clinics and therapist visits without any reimbursements. He argues that the hoops he has to jump through are things that his Jackass co-star Steve-O wouldn't deal with despite sharing in his struggles with sobriety.
The videos also include a request for just a $1 on Venmo and a promise to write down the name of anyone who sends in $100 to see something "radder" than anything in the new Jackass film. Margera also raises the question of what happens if any of the ideas he proposed for Jackass were to be used in any future films since he seems to no longer be involved with the movie's production. Margera also asked his fans to not see Jackass 4 if they cared about him at all.
The most worrying bit of Margera's video is his open discussion of his suicidal thoughts and an anecdote about his wife catching him trying to find out how to tie a noose. While the video has since been deleted, the concern from fans and critics alike is still very real, so hopefully, Margera can get the help he needs in a way that works for him soon.