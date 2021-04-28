Bam Margera 2021: What The ‘Jackass’ Star Is Up To Now

Former pro skateboarder and Jackass star Bam Margera has never been shy about his personal struggles. But sadly, his decades-long cycle of self-destruction and rehabilitation has recently made headlines again. Margera was set to star in Jackass 4, but castmates and producers gave him an ultimatum: go to rehab first, or you’re out. By February, he was officially booted from the production for refusing to abide by the rules. It’s unfortunate that the franchise fixture will be missing from the upcoming movie, but it’s also not a surprise. Let’s revisit his controversial history to determine how Bam Margera’s wife, net worth, and health are doing in 2021.

Bam Margera Was An MTV Star On ‘Jackass’ And ‘Viva La Bam’ In The 2000s

Margera was a pop culture icon in the 2000s. The West Chester, Pennsylvania native—whose popularity was once limited to skateboarding circles—rose to mainstream fame on MTV’s Jackass and its spin-off, Viva La Bam.

Margera had everything going for him—name recognition, lucrative brand sponsorships, and side careers as a radio host and music video director. But over time, his TV appearances brought more concerns than laughs.

In 2016, he appeared with his mom April on VH1’s Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn. On the show, they candidly addressed Margera’s alcoholism and other self-destructive behaviors. And in 2019, he appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil to deal with his emotional and substance issues. Check out a segment from the show to see where he was at just a couple of years ago.

Bam Margera Struggled Coping With The Death Of Ryan Dunn

Many say Margera’s downward spiral began after the death of his best friend, Ryan Dunn. Dunn was tragically killed in a drunk driving incident in 2011. He was a regular on Jackass and Viva La Bam and was often seen playing pranks on Margera.

Grieving his friend, Margera turned to alcohol to numb the pain. According to a 2017 Q&A with Vice, he also developed bulimia.

“I think the reason I started throwing up was because I learned how to do it and at the end of the night I always felt like I drank too much, and if I’m drunk, I’ll stuff my fucking face with spaghetti. I would eat it, barf it all up, and it was like, I got my fill… but it was all pretty much due to alcohol.”

Margera has been in and out of treatment centers for his myriad problems, but sadly, he still hasn’t bottomed out. In a 2017 interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, Margera put some of the blame for his behaviors on the demands of his career.

“It took me four beers to even feel normal,” he said. “People go to rehab because drinking made them lose their job and their wife. My job is to do dumb [stuff] and the more shots of Crown Royal I’d do, the braver I’d be. Drinking helped me get paid. I’ve come to terms with the fact that it doesn’t take drinking to be funny, but it took me a long time to figure that out.”

Two years later, the same publication reported an update from Margera, who was then on his third stint in rehab.

“I have spent enough time grieving over Ryan Dunn through alcohol,” Margera wrote in a journal entry. “I am 39 years old, the party is over.”

Fans were relieved when he declared, “I don’t plan on drinking anymore.”

In 2021, Margera Had A Breakdown On Instagram Live

Margera seemed to fade out of the spotlight after his appeal to Dr. Phil. But In February 2021, he resurfaced in a disturbing video tirade. In it, he admits that he drank a glass of wine and seven beers before filming.

Margera was upset about the situation with Jackass 4. He said producers put him through “hell on wheels” by making him go to rehab (again) and submitting to drug tests.

“If anybody cares about me, don’t go see their movie because I will make mine way [expletive] radder if you just Venmo me a dollar. Just a buck,” he implored in the video.

In a separate clip, he mentioned having suicidal thoughts. He flashed the camera at his wife and said the couple had started a new chapter in a new town after she discovered him looking for ways to tie a noose on the internet.

It sounds like his castmates and colleagues had his best interests in mind, but they ultimately decided to drop him from the film.

To date, director Jeff Tremaine, Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville, and reps from Paramount Pictures—all of whom were behind Margera’s latest intervention—have not commented on the matter.

Is Bam Margera Still With His Wife in 2021?

Margera is married to Nicole Boyd. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and have one son, 3-year-old Phoenix Wolf.

Margera was previously wed to Missy Rothstein. The two documented their wedding plans in MTV’s 2007 series Bam’s Unholy Union. However, the marriage quickly fell apart due to Margera’s drinking and infidelity. The couple separated in 2010, and their divorce was finalized in 2012.

As for Boyd, she remains by her husband’s side. As recently as February, she posted a pic of the family on Instagram.

He Also Threw A Wild Demolition Party

Despite his troubles, Margera somehow manages to stay true to his brand. In early April, he hosted an impromptu demolition party at his soon-to-be torn-down home in Los Angeles. As we’ve previously reported, partygoers “used hatchets, axes, bats, and more to blast through walls, which sometimes had blissfully unaware people standing on the other side.”

We guess he’ll eventually retreat to his Pennsylvania home, Castle Bam. The property was also the site of epic ragers—at least until the local township signed an order banning him from hosting future events.

Last we learned from Dr. Phil, Margera’s mom, April, was remodeling Castle Bam to use as an Airbnb. She was concerned that her son had brought too many “transient people” to keep him company. But Margera insisted that having them around kept him from feeling depressed and alone.

What Is Bam Margera’s Net Worth In 2021?

Margera was once estimated to be worth $45 million, but his bad-boy behavior has left him without any sponsorships. Now, without extra Jackass revenue (he said the latest film would have paid $5 million), his situation is even worse.

In 2020, his net worth was an estimated $20 million, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it were less than that today. Sure, he might get residuals, but he’s also resorted to asking for one-dollar donations on Venmo. And then there are unforeseen expenses. For instance, he claims to have burned through $90,000 of his own money to go to rehab.

Bam’s journey has been tough, and it’s a shame that the latest update on him isn’t more optimistic. But just as Dr. Phil encouraged him not to give up, we remain hopeful that he regroups for the sake of himself and his family.